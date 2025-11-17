Who is Gina Lima and what happened to her? Vivamax actress dies after alleged abuse at hands of ex-boyfriend

Gina Lima (Photo: Instagram/@ginakinslim_)

Gina Lima died on November 16, 2025. According to the Filipino news outlet, KAMI, she was discovered unconscious in her apartment in Quezon City by her ex-boyfriend and influencer Ivan Cezar Ronquillo.

He told the police that they had been separated for three years. However, he visited her recently. When Ivan woke up in the early morning, he noticed that Gina was not moving.

Ronquillo brought her to the Quezon City General Hospital, where Gina was pronounced dead. The hospital report stated the cause of death to be "cardio-respiratory distress." She was 23 years old.

Gina Lima is a model and actress. She is best known as an adult star, having streamed on VivaMax, the Filipino adult platform. She also acted in the 2018 film, My Fairy Tail Love Story.

The influencer had a significant social media presence, with over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, more than 440,000 followers on Facebook and over 181,000 followers on Instagram.

As the news of Gina Lima's death spread on the internet, netizens started speculating. Multiple news outlets have mentioned that Gina's friends stated that they noticed bruises on her body numerous times. They claimed that Ivan Cezar Ronquillo allegedly physically abused the model.

Notably, the allegations are not verified. However, netizens have commented under Lima's posts, asking others to leave their partners if they become abusive.

"If he hits you once, LEAVE. You might not be so lucky next time," one netizen wrote.

"Protect your self. Don't ignore red flags. And please, choose love that doesn't hurt," another user noted.

"Rest easy, my love, You meant so much to so many. A kind and thoughtful soul, gone too soon baby," one fan stated.

Investigators stated that Gina Lima's body had no bruises

According to ABS-CBN's report, the model's former partner is currently in custody, and he has refused to give any interview to the press. Investigators visited Lima's apartment to conduct an investigation. However, they found no evidence of struggle. The news outlet also reported that her body showed no signs of strangulation.

Edison Ouano, chief of the Quezon City police district's criminal investigation and detection unit (CIDU), told the media that no bruises were present on Gina Lima's body. The investigation is ongoing, and they will perform an autopsy if they notice any foul play.

"In our initial cursory examination by investigators, so far no strangulation or bruises were found as the cause of the victim's death. We will open [an autopsy] if we have any doubt as to whether there was foul play or natural cause, to really know what the real cause of a victim's death was," Ouano stated.

In her last social media post made on November 15, one day before her death, Gina Lima was dancing to Taylor Swift's song Opalite. Her followers have expressed condolences in the comment section and have started using the hashtag #justiceforginalima.

Some netizens have even shared images of black ribbons in her honor. Stay tuned for more updates on Gina Lima's death.