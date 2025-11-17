The Leonid meteor shower will light up the sky again tonight and experts say conditions are perfect

NIEDERHOLLABRUNN, AUSTRIA - APRIL 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Multiple exposures were combined to produce this image.) Startrails are seen during the Lyrids meteor shower over Michaelskapelle on April 21, 2020 in Niederhollabrunn, Austria. The clear skies created by the New Moon coincide with the Lyrid meteor shower, an annual display caused by the Earth passing through a cloud of debris from a comet called C/186 Thatcher. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

​The Leonid meteor shower is set to brighten the night sky again tonight, and experts say the conditions could not be any better.

Clear skies are expected in many places, making it a great chance for anyone who wants to see shooting stars without needing special equipment.

The Leonids are one of the most famous meteor showers of the year. They happen every November when Earth passes through the debris left behind by a comet called Tempel-Tuttle.

As tiny dust pieces from the comet hit Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and appear as bright streaks across the sky.

Many people look forward to this shower each year, and tonight’s viewing is expected to be especially good.

Why tonight’s sky conditions make the Leonid meteor shower easy to watch

Experts say tonight’s weather is ideal for skywatching because large parts of the country will have clear, cloud-free skies. This makes it easier to spot meteors without anything blocking the view.

Another reason tonight is special is the darker sky. The moon is not too bright right now, which helps meteors stand out more clearly.

Bright moonlight can sometimes make faint meteors hard to see, but that won’t be a big issue tonight.

You do not need a telescope or binoculars. Meteors are best seen with the naked eye because they move fast and appear in different parts of the sky.

All you need to do is find a dark spot, ideally away from streetlights or tall buildings, and give your eyes time to adjust.

If possible, lie down or sit somewhere comfortable and look up. Meteor watching is simple as long as you stay patient and let your eyes settle into the darkness.

What time to look up and how many meteors you might see

The Leonids are expected to peak late tonight and into the early morning hours. This means the best time to look up is usually after midnight, when Earth is facing the direction of the meteors.

During the peak, viewers may see around 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Some years are known for “meteor storms,” when hundreds of meteors appear, but this year is expected to be a more normal show.

Even so, experts say the conditions tonight may allow you to see more than usual if your sky is dark and clear.

Leonid meteors are known for being fast and bright. Sometimes they can leave glowing trails that last for a few seconds.

These moments make the shower exciting even when the number of meteors is not very high.

Tips to enjoy the meteor shower and what to expect tonight

If you plan to watch the meteor shower, here are a few simple tips:

Go to a dark place with little light around

Look up at the widest part of the sky

Avoid checking your phone because it affects night vision

Give yourself at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust

It is also a good idea to bring a blanket or jacket because it can get cold at night, especially if you are sitting outside for a while.

Tonight’s Leonid meteor shower is a good chance for anyone who enjoys the night sky, even casually. With the clear weather and darker skies, experts believe many people will be able to spot at least a few bright meteors.