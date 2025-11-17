"It's not working" – Seeking Sister Wife star April addresses the family “crossroads” as Teresa exits another confrontation

The Davis family from Seeking Sister Wife season 6 (Image via TLC)

In the latest episode, the Davis family on Seeking Sister Wife is navigating a “crossroads” with potential new sister wife Teresa, raising questions about whether the family can move forward.

During a family discussion, tensions rise as members attempt to address unresolved issues, while Teresa chooses to step away from a confrontation.

April Davis addressed the tension in a recent episode when Teresa stepped back from a family discussion. She said in a confessional:

"She avoids any kind of confrontation. It’s not working."

Teresa, a long-time friend of the family, has been exploring a deeper relationship with Nick Davis, who is balancing his responsibilities toward his existing wives, April and Jenny.

Seeking Sister Wife's Davis family faces issues with Teresa's pattern of stepping back from confrontations

Family confrontation with Teresa

In the episode, April initiates a conversation with Teresa during a family sit-down, asking her how she is feeling and encouraging open communication about the family’s current situation. Teresa responds that she would prefer to discuss at a later time and explains that she plans to "take a drive," as she usually does, to step away and collect her thoughts.

April follows by reminding her,

"Running away from tough conversations means we don’t ever get to reconcile anything," emphasizing the need for direct communication.

The confrontation escalates as Nick tries to clarify the situation, emphasizing that the family has reached a significant "crossroads" in their relationships, but Teresa interrupts him, saying she needs to "take a moment." Following this, Teresa decides to step away from the discussion entirely and asks production to remove her microphone, informing the family that she is "done" participating for the evening.

April reflects on the situation

April shared her perspective in a confessional, noting recurring patterns in Teresa’s behavior. She explained that every time the family has attempted to have a conversation with Teresa, she tends to "run away," avoiding direct discussion and leaving issues unresolved. She added,

"This is what always happens with Teresa, which leads to nothing ever being discussed, ’cause she’ll leave and then come back later and act like nothing’s wrong and not want to talk about anything."

April also emphasized the ongoing difficulty of managing the situation, reiterating that Teresa consistently avoids direct communication, which prevents resolution.

She framed the family’s challenge in addressing relational boundaries and expectations, particularly as they attempt to establish clarity with Teresa.

Nick’s response to Teresa’s exit

Nick Davis addressed the impact of Teresa's leaving the discussion on his household. He explained that he "won't chase" after her or insist that she stay, emphasizing that he would allow her to leave without attempting to intervene or prevent her departure.

He further described his frustration, saying,

"I’m sitting there trying to have an adult conversation. I’m sitting there trying to work out some things. If you want to get up and act all flustered all extra and just get the f**ck up and go then."

​‍​‌‍​‍‌Nick also emphasized the significance of keeping household harmony, stating that if anyone has to come into the situation and does not bring the household "peace," then with that person, he will not tolerate even a second. He communicated his concern with the setting up of clear limits and the defining of expectations regarding Teresa’s possible presence in the family. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌

