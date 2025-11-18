The Voice season 29: Everything we know so far about the new season

The Voice season 28 (Image via NBC)

Season 29 of The Voice, officially titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, is set to premiere on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The first week will feature additional episodes on Wednesday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET, and Thursday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

After the premiere week, the series will return to its regular Monday 9 p.m. ET time slot.

Episodes will also be available for streaming on Peacock the day after airing.

The season introduces multiple formats and rule changes that differentiate it from previous cycles of the show.

What to expect on The Voice season 29

Coaches returning for Season 29

Season 29 will feature three returning Coaches instead of the usual four.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will occupy the red chairs throughout the Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, and Live Shows.

Each Coach will select a team of 10 Artists during the Blind Auditions.

Their participation follows prior appearances on the show, with all three having won or mentored winning contestants in previous seasons.

Format changes in the season 29 blind auditions

A new element called the Triple Turn Competition will occur during the Blind Auditions. In this format, coaches aim to achieve the most three-chair turns.

The winning coach of the Triple Turn Competition will receive a special advantage in the following Battle Rounds.

This is the first instance of such a structured competition being implemented within the Blind Auditions phase of The Voice season 29.

The Battle Rounds and Super Steal

The Battle Rounds will include a new rule referred to as the Super Steal. The Coach who wins the Triple Turn Competition will be granted one Super Steal, which can only be used once.

This rule overrides other Coaches’ Steal attempts during the Battles, guaranteeing the winning coach retains the selected Artist.

The Battles proceed in a head-to-head format among team members, with the Super Steal serving as a strategic tool within these rounds.

Knockouts and In-Season All-Star competition on Season 29

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knockouts, each Coach will select two of their previously eliminated Artists to return and represent their team at an In-Season All-Star Competition.

These returning Artists will face off in head-to-head sing-offs. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The coach who accumulates the most sing-off wins will secure two Artists from their Season 29 team in the Finale. CeeLo Green, a Season 1 Coach, will return to judge the In-Season All-Star Competition.

Semi-Finals and Finale voting

The Semi-Finals will feature the Top 9 performances, leading to a Top 4 Finale. Voting will include a block of super-fans and past The Voice Artists who will participate as part of the in-studio audience.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌ group will be able to make their choice online as the event unfolds in the Semi-Finals and Finale. The result of this voting will be the main factor to identify which Artists go on to the next stages of the competition.

So the audience can still watch The Voice season 28 on NBC before The Voice season 29 comes up with new episodes.

They are on air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, and the next-day streaming is available on Peacock.

The Voice: Battle of Champions will have these changes to the format in addition to the usual structure of Blind Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, and Live Shows.

The season is set to keep weekly episodes after its premiere, with the competition going on through the Semi-Finals and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌Finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.