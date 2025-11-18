What happened to Paige Greco? Health struggles explored as Paralympic champion dies at 28

Paige Greco initially tried running before she started cycling (Image via Getty)

Paige Greco, 28, died from a "sudden medical episode" on November 16, 2025, according to ESPN.

The Paralympic Committee and the Cycling Federation of Australia revealed the news of Greco’s death. Both statements stated that she died at her residence in Adelaide.

The Paralympic cyclist participated in multiple events. BBC News stated that she won several titles and medals at the world championships. Apart from that, Paige even broke a record in the women’s C-1 3 individual pursuit of 3,000 metres during the Tokyo Paralympics, winning a gold medal in the end.

Greco’s mother, Natalia, said she was everything to the entire family and left an impact on all of them through her kindness, determination and warmth. Natalia said that the pain that everyone is feeling due to Paige’s death will be felt forever.

“While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia,” Natalia added.

Natalia mentioned that her daughter’s relationships made during any sport were important to her. She ended by requesting everyone to respect the family's privacy while the family mourns the loss.

Other personalities also expressed grief. AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner paid tribute, saying that Paige Greco has accomplished a great deal in the highest levels of cycling. Fechner continued by saying that her “positive spirit and courageous outlook” also touched the lives of those she knew for a long time.

Paige Greco was injured before she started cycling: Health struggles and more explained

The Melbourne, Victoria, native emerged as the winner of various championships throughout her career. ABC stated that she received a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to cycling around three years ago.

Notably, Paige Greco’s childhood was not so easy as she was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at the time of birth. She even spoke about it on various occasions. According to Minerva Network, Paige never realized that she was born with the problem and was invited to the Paralympic Talent Search Day at a very young age.

In 2022, Greco appeared for an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, opening up on the belief that individuals suffering from problems like Cerebral Palsy might not have an “enriching” romantic life.

“A lot of people underestimate us, not understanding what we’re actually capable of. My cerebral palsy is mild and, compared with other forms of it, also a little bit different. Relationships and good s*x: I can still do all of that stuff,” she added.

Greco Paige mentioned that she was initially uncomfortable discussing her problem with others. The 28-year-old stated that the topic was discussed only when she participated in events like the Tokyo Paralympics. Paige said that she never criticized anyone for discussing her issue, since the same people had praised her for achieving so much despite her health issues.

“No one really cares. It’s maybe one of those things you place on yourself,” Greco continued.

The official website of Paralympic Australia stated that Paige Greco had even injured herself a year after the conversation. She suffered a concussion to the nose along with various wounds that needed stitches. During her childhood, she tried multiple games, but was suggested to try cycling instead, which she opted for over running. However, Greco reconsidered her decision after injuring herself.

As of this writing, detailed information on Paige Greco’s survivors remains unknown. Further updates on the same are awaited.