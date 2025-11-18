Moana Trailer Breakdown: Catherine Laga'aia all set to sail her feature film debut with live-action movie remake

Catherine Laga’aia in Moana (via Youtube/@Disney)

Disney’s live-action Moana arrives in theatres July 10, 2026. Directed by Thomas Kail (the creator of Hamilton on stage and screen), the remake transforms the 2016 animated blockbuster into a sweeping Pacific adventure, shot largely on location in Hawaiʻi. It is based on Disney's Moana by Jared Bush, Ron Clements and John Musker

At the centre is 18-year-old Catherine Laga'aia, a Sydney-raised newcomer of Samoan descent; her family hails from Fa‘aala in Savai‘i and Leulumoega Tuai on ‘Upolu. She leads a cast that includes John Tui as Chief Tui (Moana's father) and Frankie Adams as Sina (Moana's mother).

Rena Owen is reprising the role of Gramma Tala as Moana's grandmother and Tui's mother. The score builds on the original songs with new arrangements tailored for live voices and real island acoustics.

The film remains rooted in Polynesian culture, collaborating with the same cultural advisors from the original production, while leaning more heavily into practical ocean footage and photorealistic effects.

Dwayne Johnson returns as the demigod Maui and serves as producer alongside Dany Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Auliʻi Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, steps into an executive producer role.

Moana Trailer Breakdown: Dwayne Johnson with Catherine Lagaʻaia in Disney’s latest Live-action movie

The teaser dropped on November 17, 2025, and runs just under one minute. It opens on a toddler Moana laughing as the ocean reaches out to her, then jumps forward to Laga'aia standing atop ancient stone, wind whipping her curls while she sings “I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors).” Her voice is raw and powerful with no studio polish, just open-air strength.

Quick cuts show the village under threat, as coconuts explode into Kakamora warriors with glowing red eyes and massive waves curl like living creatures. The ocean itself is a character, forming a glowing manta ray, parting for Moana’s canoe and slapping playfully at her feet.

We glimpse Dwayne Johnson’s Maui from behind first: towering, tattooed, hook slung over one shoulder. A rapid shape-shift sequence has him turning from giant hawk back to human mid-air, landing with that familiar grin. The tattoos move like real ink under skin and the bodysuit he wears adds serious bulk.

Laga'aia dominates the screen. One shot has her dragging a heavy canoe down the beach alone, muscles straining. Another catches her staring down a storm, eyes fierce. The trailer ends with her at the prow, sails catching wind, shouting, “I am Moana!” as the camera races across the water with her.

The story will follow Moana, a young wayfinder chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island. She sets out beyond the reef against her father’s wishes, eventually recruiting the fallen demigod Maui to guide her through monster-filled seas, ancestral realms and battles with lava beast Te Kā.

Expect the same core beats, Maui’s fish-hook antics, the shiny-obsessed crab Tamatoa, and the return of Gramma Tala’s spirit but grounded in a more tangible world. Early reports indicate that the Kakamora sequence is longer and scarier, and the final confrontation with Te Kā incorporates practical fire and water elements alongside CGI.

Catherine Laga'aia has already filmed most of her ocean scenes; insiders say she spent weeks training with traditional Polynesian navigators to make every paddle stroke feel real. Johnson, meanwhile, reportedly gained extra mass and sat through four-hour daily makeup sessions for Maui’s living tattoos.

Where to watch Moana:

Moana opens worldwide in theatres on July 10, 2026. IMAX and Dolby Cinema screenings are confirmed for the biggest wave-riding experience. It will likely be released on Disney+ in October or November 2026.

