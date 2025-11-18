How to watch Shelby Oaks online? Streaming options explained

Camille Sullivan in Shelby Oaks (via Instagram @neonrated)

Shelby Oaks marks the feature-length directorial debut of Chris Stuckmann, the YouTube film critic with over two million subscribers who's long been a go-to for horror breakdowns. The movie is based on Paranormal Paranoids by Stuckmann, which talks about a ghost-hunting group that went missing in the mid-2000s.

Directed and written by Stuckmann, this R-rated thriller premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in July 2024 and was released in theatres in the US on October 24, 2025.

It is now available on digital platforms for streaming, rental and purchase on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.

Executive produced by Mike Flanagan, known for Netflix series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, it blends found-footage chills with narrative tension.

The story follows Mia Brennan (Camille Sullivan), a woman still searching for answers twelve years after her sister Riley (Sarah Durn), host of the YouTube paranormal channel Paranormal Paranoids, vanished while investigating Ohio’s abandoned Shelby Oaks prison.

The movie taps into early internet horror nostalgia and has been compared to Lake Mungo and the VHS series. It earned solid reviews for its atmosphere and Stuckmann’s confident first outing despite a familiar third act. It opened to modest box office around three million domestically but has built a cult following among genre fans.

Shelby Oaks: All streaming details explored

Digital purchase and rental went live today at 12 a.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Video – Rent $5.99–$6.99 / Buy $19.99 (US, UK, Canada, Australia)

Apple TV / iTunes – Rent $5.99 / Buy $19.99

Google Play Movies and YouTube - Same pricing everywhere

Fandango at Home (Vudu) – US and select regions

Microsoft Store – US, UK, parts of Europe

Sky Store – UK and Ireland

Plex – Free with ads in some regions

Coming Soon

Hulu (US) – Expected March–April 2026 (Neon’s standard window)

Sky Cinema (UK) – Likely early 2026

Binge/Foxtel (Australia) – Expected 2026

Disney+ (select international markets) – Possible later date

Physical Blu-ray drops January 6, 2026.

What is Shelby Oaks about?

The plot delves into the disappearance of Riley Brennan (Sarah Durn), a charismatic young YouTuber who runs the Paranormal Paranoids channel. In 2012, Riley and her team, played by Eric Francis Melaragni, Anthony Baldasare and Caisey Cole, vanished while exploring the eerie abandoned Shelby Oaks prison in Ohio, rumored to be a hotspot for hauntings.

After twelve years, Riley's older sister, Mia Brennan (Camille Sullivan), receives a tip about resurfaced camcorder tapes. What starts as a desperate online search spirals into Mia uncovering a conspiracy that blends viral fame, cult-like online communities, and genuine supernatural threats.

She teams up with a jaded paranormal investigator, Allen Burke (Michael Beach) and consults Robert Walker (Brendan Sexton III), Mia's husband

Supporting turns from Robin Bartlett as Norma Miles and Emily Bennett as Janet, who add layers to the unravelling mystery.

Fans can rent or buy Shelby Oaks on Amazon, Apple TV or Google Play. There is no release date for Hulu as of yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!