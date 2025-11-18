The Voice season 28: Who are the remaining Artists?

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

As of November 17, 2025, Season 28 of The Voice is in the Knockouts stage, with several episodes left before the Playoffs begin.

The competition currently features Artists from four teams led by Coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg.

Every​‍​‌‍​‍‌ team retains a few singers, and the results of the current Knockouts will decide the Artists who will be getting their tickets stamped to the next round.

The Artists will be facing off for a shot at treading the stage of the Playoffs and performing in the Live Finale, which will take place in mid-December.

Meet the remaining Artists of The Voice season 28

Team Bublé

The remaining Artists on Team Bublé are Teo Ramdel, Jazz McKenzie, Max Chambers, Rob Cole and Trinity.

Michael Bublé, who has previously won the competition twice as a Coach, continues to guide his team through the Knockouts.

On the November 17 episode, Teo Ramdel performed It’s My Life by Bon Jovi, while Jazz McKenzie sang Cruisin’ by Smokey Robinson.

Bublé must make a decision about which Artists will advance from this pairing. The results of this Knockout performance will be revealed when the episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Team Niall

Team Niall’s remaining Artists include Dustin Dale Gaspard, Aiden Ross, Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts and Kirbi. DEK of Hearts received Team Niall’s Mic Drop after a Knockouts performance.

Niall Horan explained that DEK of Hearts creates a “wall of sound” and noted that it is rare to hear vocal groups where all three members can sing.

The Mic Drop Artist will compete for a chance to perform at the Rose Parade, with the winner determined by a fan vote beginning November 17.

The other Artists on Team Niall continue to compete for advancement to the Playoffs, which begin on December 1.

Team Reba

The remaining artists on Team Reba are Cori Kennedy, Austin Gilbert, Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, Peyton Kyle and Ryan Mitchell.

Reba McEntire’s team consists of Artists representing multiple genres, including country. The Knockouts' performances determine which Artists advance to the Playoffs.

Team Reba’s Artists continue to compete under McEntire’s guidance as the season moves closer to the Live Finale scheduled for December 15 and 16.

Team Snoop

The remaining Artists on Team Snoop are Carolina Rodriguez, Lauren Anderson, Mindy Miller, Ralph Edwards, Toni Lorene and YOSHIHANAA.

Various​‍​‌‍​‍‌ artists that Snoop Dogg has put together resulted in the performance of a majority of them being on the Knockouts stage, where several performers have been selected.

The results of these shows will be the change of Artists that will go to the Playoffs and keep their rank in the contest.

Snoop Dogg has yet to win a season of The Voice, and his team continues to compete in Season 28 in pursuit of that goal.

Episode schedule and streaming

The final Knockouts episodes for Season 28 air on Monday, November 17 and 24 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Playoffs will be held on Monday, December 1 and 8, again at 9 p.m. ET.

The Live Finale, spanning two nights, will take place on December 15 and 16, with exact times to be announced later. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock the day following the airing.

Every remaining Artist is still competing in the first place to be able to go to the Playoffs and then perform in the Live ​‍​‌‍​‍‌Finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.