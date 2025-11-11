"There ain't nothing but the dog in you": Marty O'Reilly leaves The Voice and heads back to the stage

Marty O' Reilly from The Voice Season 28 (Image via Getty)

In Season 28 of The Voice, contestant Marty O’Reilly was eliminated during the Knockouts stage — and now he’s pivoting back to live touring.

Marty O’Reilly’s tenure on The Voice ended when his coach, Michael Bublé, chose to advance fellow team member Rob Cole instead.

Marty’s performance of "The Letter" by Joe Cocker in the Knockouts earned high praise — and a memorable critique from coach Snoop Dogg,



"Man, the way you sing, the way you howl and growl, there ain’t nothing but the dog in you. You could win The Voice! You were that good. I’d go with the dog."



This line captures both the intensity of Marty’s moment and the respect he earned on the show. Coach Niall Horan also remarked:



"Marty, you don’t necessarily look at us, but it’s captivating to watch."



Coach Reba McEntire added,



"I loved you singing the Joe Cocker song. You channeled a little bit of Joe here tonight."



The Voice: Marty O'Reilly's next act—Returning to the stage







Despite the elimination, Marty now leverages the exposure from The Voice as he returns to his live-music foundation.

He previously played around 100 shows annually and is once again actively booking tour dates for late-2025 and early-2026.

According to his website, which lists the most updated schedules, Marty will be performing:





Friday, November 7: Sugar Percussion in Portland, Oregon







Saturday, November 15: The Crepe Place in Santa Cruz, California







Saturday, November 22: Waterwheel Pizza Parlor & Saloon in Sonora, California







Sunday, November 23: The Green Room Social Club in Placerville, California







Wednesday, December 31: Sebastian Theatre in Sonoma, California







Friday, January 30: Portland's Folk Festival





Where it all began for O’Reilly on The Voice

Marty’s journey on The Voice began with a standout Blind Audition in which he sang "Trouble" by Ray LaMontagne and garnered full chair turns from all the coaches.

Host Carson Daly exclaimed, "Wow, what a voice," following Marty’s audition alongside his wife Caroline and their son Miles.

At that moment, Niall Horan said,



"The rasp in your voice is insane. I’ve got chills."



Michael Bublé blocked Niall to secure Marty for his team.

Although The Voice run did not culminate in a win, for Marty, the platform remains a major stepping-stone.

His distinctive timbre and live-performance background position him to capitalize on the visibility gained through The Voice rather than treat the elimination as a setback.

Building on The Voice momentum

The Voice has long served as a launchpad for artists’ careers, and Marty’s case illustrates that trajectory.

While he is no longer in contention on the show, the praise from coaches and national exposure can drive his touring momentum.

His repertoire and live muscles appear ready for revival.

The fact that multiple high-profile coaches acknowledged his talent speaks to his credibility: Snoop’s "dog in you" line, Reba’s Joe Cocker comparison, and Niall’s "captivating to watch" remark all underscore that The Voice saw something distinct in him.

Furthermore, Marty’s willingness to return to tour mode immediately signals a shift in focus from competition to career.

The intensity of Marty’s elimination underscores how The Voice’s format is pushing artists to make every performance count.

The coaches’ feedback—particularly Snoop’s—also highlights how pivotal The Voice’s head-to-head structure can be.

