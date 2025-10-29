When will The Voice return with a new episode? Details explored

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice will not be airing on Tuesday nights for a few weeks, according to NBC. However, from November 3 onwards, the show will air only on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, so that is when the next new episode of Knockouts will air.

This schedule will continue to air through the Playoffs on December 8. The Voice will come back to two nights, airing on December 15 and 16, for the Live Finale. Viewers at home will also have the opportunity to vote for the “Mic Drop” winner among the four. The artist with the most votes will perform at The Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Voice contestant Aubrey Nicole’s performance left Reba McEntire emotional

During the newest episode of The Voice, Team Reba contestant Aubrey Nicole's performance left coach Reba McEntire teary-eyed. Nicole performed Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It,” a record that supports a loved one through cancer treatment.

Nicole’s performance was soon followed by Leyton Robinson on Maren Morris’ “I Could Use a Love Song,” however, when it was time to choose between the two, it left Reba all teary-eyed as she remembered a beloved one.

“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” reminded the coach about her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who died on August 7 after a battle with melanoma. She said,

“I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer,” she said. “That was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much, that we lean on at times like this.”

As McEntire talked through tears, her fellow coach, Snoop Dogg, soon consoled Reba with a pack of tissues. Reba soon thanked the rapper for this sweet gesture. When she concluded her emotional aside, Snoop was quick to lighten up the place.

“Reba, I need my tissue back,” he said.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh joins The Voice as mega mentor

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will team up with coaches Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. Walsh will be one of the mega mentors as the remaining artists prepare for the Knockouts, which began in October. 27.

Walsh is known for his time as a member of The Eagles. He is also credited with hits like Life in the Fast Lane, Life’s Been Good, Rocky Mountain Way and “Funk #49.” Walsh won five Grammy Awards during his time with The Eagles.

While talking about some of the current changes in this season of The Voice, coach Reba McEntire said,

“I can’t tell anybody, ‘Don’t do this. Go get a job. You’re not suited for this.’ But the way that we get to do the – I don’t say critique – advice, it’s helpful advice. It’s not tear-down. We want to lift up. We want to inspire. We want to encourage, not tear down. They get enough of that out there in the world.”

Watch The Voice, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on NBC, and stream it the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.