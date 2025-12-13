Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 13 recap: The cast members get into the holiday spirit as they participate in games

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via OWN)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 13 is here and the cast members are all embracing the holiday spirit. As host Carlos King and the cast celebrate the holiday season with a festive game night, the cast members play Christmas-themed fun games as they all go head-to-head “to see how well they know their friends and partners”.

The men are also seen competing in an “ugly Christmas sweater contest.” The cast members play other fun games and participate in activities where they are asked to reveal interesting details about their co-star.

As the game night came to an end, host Carlos King said,

"I have enjoyed tonight so much. At the end of the day, this family means the world to me. Each and every one of you is a gift to me. Lot of love for you guys."

Love & Marriage: Hunstville cast members play the head-to-head trivia game

Host Carlos King organises a Huntsville head-to-head trivia game as the cast members are divided into men and women with Nell and Marsau being the captains of their respective teams. As Carlos explained the rules,

“I am going to ask a series of questions about the group. After each question, I will ask each team’s captain for their team’s answer and we will find out whonamswers correctly.”

Carlor later organised yet another game called the Yuletide Yum game, as the rules of the game goes,

“We plated a pile of gingerbread cookies for every couple. The first couple to move all the cookies from one plate to another using only their mouth, win. Destiny and Martell are gonna keep track and make sure no one cheats.”

As the game night ended on a positive note, all the cast members gift Carlos a beautiful king's crown as a token of appreciation.

Kimmi narrates the story of how she and Maurice got engaged

As Kimmi and Maurice win the Yuletide Yum game, Carlos congratulates them on recently getting engaged.

Kimmi soon revealed the story of how Maurcie popped the question:

“It was a normal Christmas for us. Absolutely it was a surprise. We were eating and hanging out, doing what we do, playing cards. We always hang out together around holidays, and he was fumbling around dropping cards but I was so busy fusing and keeping the cards I didn't look down at him. And when I looked down, he had dropped the queen of diamonds.”

In the upcoming episode, the girls get into an arguement after Destiny seemingly talks about her plans to go on a girls' trip, as she said:

"I am going on a girls’ trip to a winery and all the girls are invited. I am trying to have a good amicable trip.

Nell later pointed out and called out a fellow cast member about how she had been bothering her for a while now.

"You've been getting in my fave, you've been getting in my husband’s face. You got in my face on my birthday party last year."

Stay tuned for more updates.