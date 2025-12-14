Holiday fun turns competitive as Men and Women battle it out in Trivia on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10

The cast of Love and Marriage : Huntsvile (Image Via Instagram@owntv)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s Christmas special saw the cast members playing a lot of fun games.

The host, Carlos King, stated at the beginning of the show that the episode will be all about fun and games without any drama.

He even remarked that he should be called Carlos Claus instead of Carlos King.

King welcomed the cast members of the show and invited them to play a lot of fun games to bring in the holiday cheer.

The games included Match Made in Huntsville, an ugly sweater contest, and also the Huntsville Head to Head trivia game.

In the trivia game the ladies and the men were divided into two teams.

The teams had to appoint a leader who would then answer questions on behalf of the team.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas special: The cast members answered trivia questions about each other







Carlos started the game, stating:



“We are diving right into our next game called The Huntsville Head-to-Head Trivia Game.”



He then continued:



“So, the teams are men vs. the women. Ladies, who’s the captain of the team?”



The ladies chose Nell, whereas the men chose Marsau Scott.

He then explained that he is going to ask a series of questions from the group and after each question, the team captain will answer for the team.

The first question was:



“Who is most likely to start the most mess and spill the most tea? Is it Martell, Tisha or Marsau.”



The team weighed their options, the men felt it was Martell.

They stated:



“Martell’s has been into it with everybody. Well, Martell had spilling tea though. It is going to be spilling tea. It’s Mart.”



Even the ladies' answer was the same, everybody thought Martell was giving out the secrets to everyone.

They all laughed at the answer, and Martell hilariously accepted everyone's wishes, saying:



“Anytime. Everytime.”



The next question King asked was:



“Who is most likely to show up at a party with a new date on their arm? Your options are Trisha, Ken or Destiny.”



The ladies talked about how easy the choice is and unanimously answered, Destiny.

This time too both the answers matched, as both teams picked out Destiny as their final answer.

Destiny remarked on this, saying:



“I am the only single one.”



The next question was:



“Who is most likely to regift a present and pass it along as new? Is it the Fletchers, Marsau and Tisha or Destiny?”



Both teams discussed and both picked out Marsau and Tisha.

All three questions that were asked ended in a tie.

The fourth question was:



“Who is most likely to spike the eggnog? Tisha, Nell or Martell?”



The cast members again picked out the same answer, which was Tisha, but both of them got it wrong.

The right answer was Miss Nell.

Carlos then remarked:



“I knew it. So, you both lost that one.”



Carlos then announced the tiebreaker question, which would decide the winner.



He stated:



“How many blended families do we have on the show?”



Miss Nell answered four, and the guys also answered the same.

Carlos then remarked:



“Well, look, everybody is a winner tonight. We want to win. You guys really do know each other very well. Told you’all.”



At the end of the episode, the cast member presented Carlos King a crown as a Christmas gift.

Marsau stated:



“On behalf of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville group, it would not be a Christmas celebration without the person that put all this stuff together man. We thank you so much and we just want to give you flowers while you’re still here, man.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.





















