The Kitchen cast members bid a bittersweet farewell as the show ends its run on Food Network

The Kitchen has finally ended its long run on Food Network. The last original episode aired on Saturday, December 13. The network earlier announced this year that its long-running weekend series is coming to an end after 40 seasons.

The Kitchen made its debut in 2014 along with culinary geniuses Anderson, Biegel, Mauro, Zakarian, and chef Marcela Valladolid. Marcela previously appeared as a co-host before making an exit from the show back in 2017. Guarnaschelli was a later addition to the group to break down recipes, and to share meal tips while talking about the ongoing food trends. Geoffrey Zakarian took to social media as he said,

“The very best experience in food in my lifetime.”

The Kitchen co-hosts pay tribute as the show finally comes to an end

The show co-hosts Katie Lee, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Jeff Mauro took to social media to commemorate the end of an era, as Katie Lee wrote on Instagram,

“The last episode of The Kitchen @foodnetwork is this morning! Thank you so much for 12 great years and over 500 episodes!!! I will miss our crew so much and so appreciate all of you for letting us do what we love to do for so long. What an amazing ride!”

Sunny Anderson also reflected on her time on the show as she wrote,

“Is it the end? Or the beginning? This is how you must look at all change in LIFE…cuz we are still living, it’s not the end until it’s over. Still thankful!!! Today is the last episode!! 40 seasons just doesn’t happen too many in this game…ya never gonna catch me mad or sad about this win!!!! Today on #thekitchen…huevos rancheros in an edible vessel and I just booked a holiday vacay 80% on points!? I’m unstoppable!”

Jeff Mauro also took to social media to talk about the show coming to an end while assuring fans that this may be the end of the Kitchen, but promised that this is only the beginning of his biggest chapter yet:

"A Multi City Live Tour this winter! A growing Youtube Channel (click the link in the bio now!) A cookware line, @mauroprovisions, @thejewelbags, the family….truly grateful to @foodnetwork for trusting in me/us to hold down daytime for the last 12 years. I will truly miss making this show…”

Bobby Flay opened up about the end of The Kitchen on Food Network

The Kitchen has been a huge hit amongst viewers as the co-hosts have passed down more than 2,000 recipes during the show’s run. These episodes have also featured several special appearances from many known culinary celebrities and chefs including Carla Hall, Regina King, Willie Geist, Kathie Lee Gifford, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Rachael Ray, and Bobby Flay. Bobby Flay also commented on the show’s cancellation below the Instagram announcement, writing,

“Thank you to the Kitchen and its fabulous chefs and hosts for holding it down in daytime on @foodnetwork for the last decade. Well done everyone.. an iconic run."

