"This doesn’t feel like mine anymore": Sister Wives' Janelle Brown breaks her silence on outgrowing her old life

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is finally breaking away from her old life and taking a step toward embracing a new version of herself after her upsetting experience with ex-husband, Kody Brown.

On December 11, 2025, Janelle took to Instagram to share a video clip and a message in which she spoke about starting a new chapter in her life after being unable to identify with her past self.



“You’re living your life the way you’ve always lived it, and then suddenly you notice … hmm … this doesn’t feel like mine anymore,” she wrote in the caption.



The Sister Wives star mentioned that she had been living a different life for a while now, one that she did not always relate to. She mentioned that she often found herself trying to fit into roles she did not want to.

Having lived such a life, Janelle wrote that she now wanted a fresh start, as a new woman.

Janelle was one of Kody’s wives, who underwent many changes in her life after parting ways with him in December 2022.

After getting separated, she lost her son, Garrison, to suicide in 2024. Janelle eventually relocated to North Carolina, where she ran Taeda Farms, alongside her daughter Maddie and son-in-law Caleb.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown breaks her silence on change and the next chapter of her life







In the December 11 video, Janelle showed herself walking on a dirt path with a message on the screen that said that in every woman’s life comes a moment when she realizes that the story she had been living and sharing did not represent her any further.



“This happened to me long before I ever said it out loud. I kept trying to squeeze myself into roles and routines that just didn’t fit the woman I was becoming. Honestly, it felt confusing. A little scary. But also… like relief,” Janelle explained.



That said, Janelle noted that once the shift was noticed and acknowledged, it was difficult to “un-notice it.”

She then directly addressed her followers, assuring them that if they had been feeling a shift recently, it was not their imagination but the start of something new.

The message was part of Janelle’s Second Chapter Coaching, which she explained was not to compel others to become an entirely different person, but just to encourage them to rekindle their relationship with the part of themselves they had lost.

In another post shared on December 13, Janelle posted another message for her followers, especially those interested in embarking on a new journey.



“Change has always thrown me a little, even the good kind. It has this way of shaking things loose … your routines, your certainty, even parts of yourself you thought were solid,” she wrote in the caption.



The Sister Wives alum then shared that every time she experienced such an uncertain period in her life, she remained motivated, convinced she would be surprised to see what awaited her.

Janelle explained that the process of change was never easy. However, even when she felt uncertain, she persevered.

She said that she knew the journey would be fruitful and help her feel lighter and more in tune with herself.

Consequently, she told her followers that if that if they ever felt unsure, they should not stress about it. According to her, it was the journey of becoming a better version of oneself.

Janelle concluded her message, insisting that people hold on and be patient because the “woman you’re becoming is worth the wait.”

