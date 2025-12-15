"I prefer peace": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Forrest reacts to Sheena’s lie ahead of his visit to the Philippines

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues to introduce new couples, while Forrest and his fiancée, Sheena, quickly emerge as one of the most emotionally complicated storylines.

In the latest episode, which premiered on Sunday, December 14, 2025, on TLC, as Forrest prepares to travel to the Philippines to finally see Sheena in person, their relationship hits a major bump.

Forrest realises that Sheena has lied to him again about money taken from their shared account, a fund meant to support her K-1 visa.

While Forrest feels deeply hurt and betrayed, he insists he wants to move forward with calm and understanding, even as his mother strongly disagrees, noting:

"I don't like that Sheena lied to me, but I prefer peace, going and talking and things out, where my mom is more of a hammer, likes to smash, likes to destroy."

Here's what Forrest talks about in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8

As Forrest gets ready to leave in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' latest episode, he admits his emotions are all over the place:

“I’m heading to the Philippines today, and it should be a happy, joyous day. But after what Sheena did, I’m feeling a whole lot of different emotions.”

He explains that this is not the first time money has caused problems between them:

“This is actually the third time Sheena’s lied to me about giving her parents money,” he said.

According to Forrest, Sheena has told him that her parents manipulate her and “they threaten her every day with throwing her out on the street.” Despite everything, Forrest still believes in their future together and wishes to start a life with her.

“This just proves that I need to get her away from her parents and just bring her back to the United States so we can begin our life together. I’ve got to keep moving forward. We’ll work through it. Me and Sheena are for life.”

While he admits one major concern in their relationship remains, noting,

“The only thing I’m worried about is my mom.”

Forrest explains that his mother, Molly, and his stepdad, Dev, are traveling with him to the Philippines, and Molly is furious about Sheena’s lies.

“My mom did not take it very well hearing that Sheena had lied about money again,” Forrest said.

He shares that Molly called Sheena “a harlot” and insisted that they break up immediately.

While Forrest understands his mother’s anger, he approaches the situation differently, preferring peace and open discussion.

While Molly makes her feelings very clear, she recalls how Forrest called her with the news.

“Yesterday, Forrest called me up and says, ‘Mom, I found out Sheena has been lying. She’s been giving her parents the money the whole time,’” she said.

Molly did not hold back.

“Once a person lies to me, especially to my face, and then lies again, that pisses me off.”

Even though she supports her son, she admitted:

“I am gonna be watching like a hawk because there is more to this story. I know it. I can feel it in my bones. She lies to your face lies dishonesty.”

Later, Molly softens slightly but remains firm in her doubts as she tells him,

“Forrest, I feel like I need to support you, but I am not happy, and I don’t feel like I can trust her.”

Dev, however, offers a calmer perspective, reminding Molly to consider Sheena’s situation in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“Imagine your parents go up to you and threaten to throw you out and basically make you homeless unless you give the money,” he said.

