“That was really shady”: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Emma reacts to Ziad following “thousands of women” accounts

Emma and Ziad (Image via TLC)



90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days followed Emma and Ziad as their relationship faced a new strain during their first in-person meeting in Morocco.

In the latest episode, which aired on December 14, 2025, Emma began to spiral after revisiting concerns about Ziad’s social media activity.



“That was really shady.” she said and added that he followed "thousands of women" on social media.



Her worries surfaced alongside disappointment over how their first night together unfolded. Emma had expected physical closeness based on their online conversations, but Ziad established firm boundaries once they met in person.

The couple tried to move past the awkward start by sharing a traditional Moroccan dinner, but the conversation shifted toward defining their relationship. Emma wanted clarity about what they could and could not do as a couple, while Ziad emphasized limits tied to his culture and religion.

As the discussion continued, Emma questioned why things felt different in person. The episode focused on how mismatched expectations, trust concerns and unclear communication affected their first days together.

Social media concerns were raised before the trip in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Emma explained that her doubts had begun weeks before she traveled. She said she noticed that Ziad followed “thousands of women” on social media, which immediately raised red flags for her.

Emma described the situation as “really shady” and said it made her uneasy about his loyalty. Wanting clarity, she decided to message a few of the women he followed, using a similar approach she had taken in a past relationship.

One of the women responded, and Emma believed Ziad had been talking to her late at night.

When Emma confronted Ziad, he denied cheating and told her those conversations were from the past. He said he was not involved with anyone else and asked her to trust him. Emma later said she accepted his explanation at the time and “took his word for it.”

However, once she arrived in Morocco, his behavior made her question that decision. In a confessional, Emma wondered if Ziad could still be talking to someone else or possibly have another girlfriend. She questioned whether guilt could explain why he did not want physical intimacy with her.

Ziad continued to deny any wrongdoing and stood by his explanation. He did not agree that his social media activity meant he was being unfaithful. The episode showed Emma connecting her online concerns with how distant he seemed in person.

Dinner conversation revealed clashing expectations between Emma and Ziad

During dinner in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Emma directly asked Ziad about their status and boundaries, saying,



“What can we do? What can’t we do?”



Ziad replied that they could not stay together or go out as a couple in the way she expected.

He explained that they could not do more than hugs or light kisses until marriage. When Emma asked,



“So, we’re not going to do anything sexual?” Ziad clearly answered, “No.”



Emma became upset and pointed out that this was not what she believed they had agreed on before meeting. She reminded him that they had talked about s*x often and discussed “having s*x, sleeping in the same bed.”

She also mentioned that she had sent him explicit photos. Ziad responded by saying, “Talking is something and reality is something,” explaining that online conversations did not mean those actions would happen in person. He added that he felt Emma was “more interested in s*x more than love,” which she denied.

In the confessional, Ziad said he had explained everything clearly before the trip and that Emma agreed, stating, “Yeah, I understand.” Emma, however, remembered a different version of events.

She recalled a video call where Ziad appeared to agree to more intimacy, including saying they would “do everything on night one.”

The episode highlighted how both relied on different memories of the same conversations, leaving their relationship unsettled as trust and expectations continued to clash.



________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.