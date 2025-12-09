"I can't force myself" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Greta tells Matthew she no longer feels love for him

Greta and Matthew from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Greta told Matthew that she no longer feels love for him. She said,

"But, like, I can't, like, force myself to love you. And I, like, really, like, only want happiness for you. I just, like, don't think it's, like, a good idea to, like, move forward in this relationship."

The episode captures the moment when Greta openly communicates her feelings and the impact it has on their relationship.

The conversation focuses on the decision to step back from commitment and address personal needs before continuing.

Greta explains her decision to step back from her relationship with Matthew on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

During their discussion, Greta outlined her feelings of uncertainty regarding the future of their relationship. She told Matthew,

"I just feel like there's just so much about myself that I just, like, need to know about before I can commit to someone."

She stressed that her main concern is her own personal development and that she will not deceive Matthew concerning her feelings.

Greta further stated that what she currently requires is to be "alone," which means she has chosen to take a break from their relationship to develop her own life.

Matthew reacted by recognizing the abruptness of Greta's choice and labeling it as abrupt.

He suggested that they could see each other more frequently, but without any expectations right away, also saying that the getting together should not have the worries of marriage, children, or living together, and just "feel it out" without any obligation.

Matthew reflects on the situation

Matthew shared his perspective in a confessional segment, explaining the difficulty of processing Greta's revelation. He stated,

"Nothing in the world could have prepared me for those words. You don't just suddenly not love someone. These things build up over time. And I had no idea it was building up all this time."

He also reminisced about the times they spent together, and he said that the "ring" on Greta's finger was very important to him, thus, he already accepted the commitment when it was put on.

Matthew, in the midst of the conversation, inquired about the future of their relationship.

Greta replied that they would each take the route of their "individual lives," meaning they would go their own way and not stick together.

Addressing communication and past behavior

Greta, when she was telling the story to Matthew, described how she had slowly but surely disengaged from him for months already.

She told him that her "pulling back" had been going on for six months, and he had not seen very affectionate gestures from her or felt very loved back, and she had not been very open about her life.

Additionally, she said that the camera was not a factor that impacted her feelings; she rather said that it was her "gut" that she had to follow, and it would not be right to carry on knowing that the relationship was over from her side.

Matthew readily recognized that their earlier encounters had been pretty much limited in scope, but he still pointed out that they had been together only in the presence of a "camera crew".

Greta pointed out so strongly the fact that she had to understand her own feelings and that it was her just to make decisions that she had already made i.e., the finality of her choice to fade away despite their history.

The episode ends with both recognizing the conclusion of their romantic relationship while looking ahead to the "life" they each have individually. Matthew noted,

"Yeah, I know. I was prepared to spend it all with you. From here. Every single second."

He concluded that he was "dead inside," apologizing for how he felt.

