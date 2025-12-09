"Are you ready" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Chloe asks Johny about marriage after learning it could speed up her legal work status

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

The discussion unfolded in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 7 episode 14, where Chloe and Johny reviewed information they received about her legal work options.

During their visit to the law firm, Chloe learning that marriage could shorten the waiting period for her work authorization. Later in a conversation, he asked Johny,

"Well, are you ready to get married?"

Their exchange followed their visit to a law firm, which outlined how marriage could change her processing timeline and the months she might need to wait before legally working in the country.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Chloe learns marriage could ease her legal work timeline

Following their appointment, Johny asked Chloe what she thought of the meeting. Chloe said they obtained useful information.

In her confessional, she explained that they learned it would be “a hell of a lot easier” for her to begin working and be legally authorized if they got married.

Chloe added that telling her mother that it could take as long as eight months before she could work would likely lead to an “I told you so” reaction. She also said,

"We definitely did not see that one coming," referring to the unexpected legal timeline.

Chloe asked Johny what their daily life would look like if she could not work for several months and said she did not want to place responsibility on him.

Johny responded that he could take care of her during the eight or nine months but not support the lifestyle she preferred, specifically mentioning going out, having drinks, and dinners. Chloe said she understood.

Johny stated he could assist with everything else but emphasized that she would need patience. Chloe agreed that patience defined their situation, saying they would be waiting regardless.

Johny raises concerns about readiness and lifestyle differences

Johny then asked what would happen if he married her within two weeks, prompting Chloe’s question featured in the episode title. Johny said he was ready due to his age. Chloe replied,

"It's not about age. It's about me. Like, you can marry anyone at any age."

Johny explained that he wanted someone to marry and that he loved her, but he questioned whether she was prepared because of her youth.

Chloe said she would not describe herself as unready, stating that they simply had work to do. Johny expressed concern that she might still want to “live, live, and party.”

Chloe responded that her past experiences, including travel, made her feel comfortable with where she was in life, and she explained that she had never felt the way she felt with him with anyone else.

She said she would still have martini nights but would want to return home to him.

Both express risks and expectations before making a decision

Johny told Chloe he wanted her to fully understand what marriage would involve and said he feared she might leave if circumstances became difficult.

He referenced a previous long-term relationship where he gave everything, and the person left for something easier.

In her confessional, Chloe said it was frustrating that Johny questioned her readiness, adding she felt “pretty in tune” with her mind and believed she was ready.

Chloe told Johny that if she thought their relationship would not work, she would have already left. Johny said,

"Every day you show me that you love and you care for me, then I won't have that doubt in my mind."

Chloe noted that she had already moved countries for him, and while the situation moved quickly, it felt right to her.

Chloe concluded that marriage was something to consider if it allowed them to stay together. Johny said they would "figure it out."

Stay tuned for more updates.