What tribute did Ellen DeGeneres share for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss? Former talk show host shares living memorial in Rwanda

Ellen DeGeneres paid respect to her late friend and colleague Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the third anniversary of his death. The dancer, DJ and television personality was found dead in a hotel room in 2022, aged 40. His death was ruled a suicide. He was married to fellow dancer Allison Holker, with whom he had three children.

On Instagram, the former talk show host shared a carousel of photos of a tree she planted in his honor at her campus in Rwanda. The comedian showed images of the tree, healthy and thriving.

"I planted a tree for tWitch at my campus in Rwanda," DeGeneres wrote. "This is what it looks like today. Look at all the beautiful life it nourishes every day. I miss you friend."

“We honour you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you” - Allison Holker marks late husband's third death anniversary

Allison Holker commemorated the third anniversary of her husband’s death with an emotional Instagram post:

"We honour you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you. We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever.''

She added that the tributes from tWitch’s friends and loved ones had deeply affected her:

"I recently saw some beautiful posts," Holker wrote. "Thank you for your endless love and support. It means the world to me and my kids."

The late dancer and choreographer’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, also shared a post celebrating her son’s life and reflecting on how she misses him every day. She posted a photo of Hercules giving her a peck on her head and wrote in the caption:

"Three years feels like an eternity, yet somehow only a drop in time," she wrote. "I miss you so much. I still catch myself looking for your text or your call."

She concluded the heartfelt post by commenting on how her grandkids are growing so fast and look like her late son:

"Your babies are growing so fast, and every day they look and move more like you. God gifted us these little duplicates of you, and I know you are so proud-beaming with love from where you are. Until we meet again, my son."

