People Magazine Investigates season 9 release date, where to watch, and more

New Year, New Crime stories. People Magazine Investigates is set to return with Season 9, continuing the investigation of real-life crimes that made headlines and raised awareness about societal issues. Season 9 is set to premiere in January 2026.

The show has garnered a larger fan following due to its knack for factual journalism, complemented by emotive plotlines. The show makes every case informative and insightful by using first-hand interviews, archival material and exclusive insights from individuals closest to the inquiry.

Season 9 brings some of the most disturbing and morally questionable stories to date. The show is all set to explore the impact of crimes on families and communities in addition to the crimes themselves. It showcases a wide range of cases, ranging from high-profile killings to startling disappearances.



People Magazine Investigates Season 9 Release Date and Where to Watch

Season 9 of People Magazine Investigates will premiere on January 12, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT, airing weekly. It will comprise 12 episodes in total, all of which are dedicated to real-life crime stories. Each episode delves further into the inquiry by fusing in-depth reporting, first-hand recollections and unique interviews. The series's distinctive "ripped from the headlines" narrative style is highlighted in the season premiere, which sets the tone with a terrifying disappearance that develops into a murder inquiry.

Investigation Discovery will present new episodes of People Magazine Investigates, Season 9. Episodes will be accessible the day after broadcast on websites like Max for fans who prefer streaming.



People Magazine Investigates Season 9: Complete episode list

Vanished in the Heartland – Monday, January 12 at 9/8c Death in Hell’s Kitchen – Monday, January 19 at 9/8c Sex House Homicide – Monday, January 26 at 9/8c Playing With Fire – Monday, February 2 at 9/8c The Serial Killer Who Only Killed Once – Monday, February 16 at 9/8c Looking for Angela – Monday, February 23 at 9/8c The Girl on the Bike – Monday, March 2 at 9/8c The Final Cut – Monday, March 9 at 9/8c Love, Lies, and Lust – Monday, March 23 at 9/8c Deadly Ride – Monday, March 30 at 9/8c The Truth Is in the Dirt – Monday, April 6 at 9/8c Where Is Judith? – Monday, April 13 at 9/8c

People Magazine Investigates: Remains a Fan's Favourite

People Magazine Investigates' dedication to ethical storytelling is what makes it a unique show. The show maintains journalistic integrity while focusing on victims and their families, rather than sensationalising crime. Season 9 maintains the show's standing as one of the most captivating and reliable true-crime shows on television by fusing emotional nuance with factual precision.

Stay tuned for further updates!