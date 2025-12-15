IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Is Pennywise defeated?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 28: A wall mural of Pennywise the clown from the movie "IT" painted by Scott Marsh is seen on Cleveland street wall in the suburb of Chippendale on August 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. The movie "IT" based on the 1986 horror novel by American author Stephen King is set for release in cinemas on September 7th. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8, which shows the final one-on-one battle between Pennywise and the people of Derry, Maine. Because of General Frank’s actions, the dagger that was removed in the previous episode awakens Pennywise again. Hungry to feed on fear, Pennywise attacks the children at the school.

The episode begins with Pennywise disguising Principal Dunleavy’s voice and making an announcement that classes are being cancelled. Older students are told they can go home, while the remaining students are ordered to gather in the auditorium.

Once everyone is there, Pennywise appears on the stage. Right in front of the students, he brutally rips off the dean’s head and enjoys their fear. He traps everyone under his deadlights, completely controlling them. Soon, a dark, evil fog spreads over all of Derry, making it seem impossible to stop Pennywise’s power.

Soon, Leroy learns that his son is also under Pennywise’s control. The finale sets up the rescue of the kids, with Will’s friends using the dagger to confront Pennywise, while Rose comes up with a plan to relock the cage that General Frank had opened.

Search for Will and the kids of Derry begin in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8

When Marge, Lilly, and Ronnie see the missing posters of the kids, they realise Will is missing too. Hoping to save their friend, they take the dagger and follow the blood trail that starts outside the school. They drive the van along the trail until they reach Pennywise, who is carrying all the kids through the air.

Meanwhile, Hanlon goes to Dick to guide him through his visions, helping him find where Will might be. But Hallorann’s mind is overwhelmed by the spirits constantly talking to him. He’s so troubled that he is ready to harm himself just to stop the chaos in his head. Leroy asks Hallorann for help, promising it will only be once, and Hallorann agrees. They go to Rose’s house, where Charlotte is also present, because she came seeking Rose’s help to get Hank out of Derry.

Thanks to Rose’s ancient tricks, she gives Hallorann a special drink that calms the voices in his head and helps him focus. This allows him to do the tasks he used to do for General Frank: seeing Pennywise in his visions.

Rose explains that finding Pennywise alone won’t be enough; they also need to find the dagger that Taniel lost in the sewers, which Lilly has now. Using his psychic powers, Hallorann locates the dagger and says it’s with Will’s friends. Rose plans to use the dagger as a special artefact. It is connected to the same comet that gave the pillars their power. The dagger will replace the missing pillar and relock the cage, trapping Pennywise for the next 27 years.

What is the endgame of Pennywise in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8?

The dagger doesn’t easily go to the pine tree, where it could relock the cage. It resists on its own and even tries to trick and manipulate the kids. Finally, when Marge, Lilly, and Ronnie reach all the missing kids in Derry, the dagger can’t fully protect them. Pennywise grabs Marge and drags her away. He then demonstrates his ability to time-travel and explains that he can never truly die, as the past, present, and future are all the same to him. He even reveals Marge’s future, which we have seen in the IT movies.

She names his son Richie Tozier, who was part of the Losers Club. The reason he wants to kill Marge is clear: if Richie is never born, there won’t be any smart kids to stop Pennywise from his feeding cycle in the future. As he is about to attack Marge, he suddenly freezes because Hallorann enters his mind, taking control of the situation. Finally, Leory, Rose, Charlotte and Taniel find the kids of Derry and save them.

But just as they try to put the dagger into the tree, General Frank’s military arrives. He never wanted Pennywise to be gone because his plan from the start was to contain it. In the chaos, Taniel dies, and the kids struggle to reach the dagger with the tree, as it resists. Their powers alone are not enough.

Then Richie appears from the dead and helps the kids reach the tree. In the final confrontation, the kids manage to use the dagger to contain Pennywise and relock the cage. Pennywise is trapped again, but only for 27 years, so eventually he will return. For now, Derry is safe. At the end of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8, the version of events shown in the IT movies appears: it shows how Pennywise still has control over Ingird with the deadlights. Beverly Marsh, another member of the Losers Club, arrives there after her mother’s suicide in the asylum.