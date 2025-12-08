IT: Welcome To Derry season 1 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image: it_official

Bill Skarsgård’s performance in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 has been getting a lot of attention lately. His terrifying acts and the killings in Derry are now clearer as the show explores his past. The show has eight episodes, and the season finale is coming soon. IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1, Episode 8 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 14, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

The promo for the finale shows that Derry is in grave danger, and no one is safe from Pennywise. The fast-paced scenes suggest that Pennywise has taken Will, and the episode will focus on what happens to him. It also looks like every child in Derry could become Pennywise’s target. We still don’t know how the finale will end, but one thing is clear: Pennywise will not be fully defeated because the IT movies continue the story in the future.

Release date of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8

The eighth episode, “Winter Fire,” is set to premiere on Sunday, December 14, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episode airs simultaneously on linear cable and on streaming platforms. Viewers don’t have to wait for the next day to stream episodes on HBO Max. All seven episodes are now streaming on Max, and the final episode will roll out in the coming week, concluding season 1 on Sunday.

Release timings of IT: Welcome to Derry episode 8 across various regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Release Time Release Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 p.m. December 14, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 p.m. December 14, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 a.m. December 15, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 a.m. December 15, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 7:30 a.m. December 15, 2025 Gulf Standard Time (GST) 6:00 a.m. December 15, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 a.m. December 15, 2025 Australian Eastern (AEST) 12:00 p.m. December 15, 2025

A brief recap of episode 7 and what to expect in the IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 (finale)

Episode 7 focused on the fire at the Black Spot, started by white supremacists led by Clint Bowers. They wanted revenge on Hank because they believed he was responsible for the theater massacre. Ingrid tipped them off that he was hiding at the club. The situation got out of control, and the military did not allow them to take Hank easily. The attackers burned the entire place, causing the deaths of Rich and many other innocent people.

Ingrid also discovered the true form of Pennywise. Before she could do anything, she became a target of his Deadlights. Before being struck by the yellow lights, she helped Pennywise feed on children, thinking it would help free her father, but now she has gone into a trance.

The episode revealed the original Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Unlike the monster we see now, the real clown was a loving father who entertained kids and made them happy. That is why the creature chose his form, to lure children more easily.

Will, Marge, Ronnie, Hallorann, and Hank survived the fire at the Black Spot. Charlotte is trying to help Hank escape from Derry, while General Frank has taken one of the sacred pillars buried in town that helped keep Pennywise trapped. After the fire, Pennywise went to sleep for 27 years, but removing the pillar woke him up again. He attacks Will Hanlon, and just like Ingrid, Will becomes a target of the Deadlights. In the promo, Ronnie says, “IT has taken Will.”

Now the kids must decide how to fight back, and what happens to the people of Derry will be revealed in the finale. Will the families get justice? Will Frank’s plan to use the monster as a weapon succeed, or will it backfire?

The show will likely end on a cliffhanger, and although Season 2 has not been officially announced yet, the creators have said the series is planned as a multi-season prequel. Each season will explore different dark chapters in Derry’s history, so once IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 ends, viewers will get a clear picture of how the show is about to continue its storyline.