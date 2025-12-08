Did Charlamagne Tha God cheat on his wife? Andrew Schulz calls the radio host the "Jasleen Singh" of his house as they ask Akaash Singh to take his wife's mic away

Charlamagne Tha God agreed to the fact that Akaash should keep his wife away from the internet (Image via Getty)

The controversy of Jasleen Singh and her husband, Akaash, was recently addressed by Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz in the podcast, Brilliant Idiots. The latest episode aired on Saturday, December 6.

Charlamagne initially said that he does not like everything that has happened with Akaash. Andrew then told the radio host to watch the interview of Jasleen on the podcast Flagrant.

Charlamagne then mentioned that he wants to share his opinion, following which he hit the ground a few times with his leg, and Andrew seemingly claimed that Akaash should keep his wife away from the internet. Charlamagne also addressed the same, and added:

“Why does your wife have a microphone in her face? Do not allow your wife to start a motherfu**ing podcast, bro. Okay? There can be one entertainer in this family and it shall be me. I’m the comedian. I’m out here on this road and I’m out here getting the money. Let me use some of this money to help you do some other things. Because you don’t need a microphone in your face because you gonna fu** around and ruin us.”

Andrew claimed that his interview with Jasleen and Akaash was funny, and Charlamagne replied that he doesn’t need to explain everything to his wife since she supports him. Charlamagne continued requesting everyone not to let their wives start a career in the world of podcasting.

Charlamagne said that he will never encourage his wife for the same. While he was questioned about whether his wife encouraged him not to cheat, the television presenter agreed to the same. The Breakfast Club host claimed that it has also worked for him. Andrew said in response:

“You don’t think your wife was like, ‘Get these microphones away from the radio host. This motherfu**er out here destroyed our marriage. You are the Jasleen Singh of your whole household.”

Notably, Charlamagne said during an interview with DJ Vlad this year that he had cheated on his wife for a long time, and he was ready to face anything that comes his way for being honest.

Jasleen was trending for other reasons apart from the podcast interview

Akaash Singh and his wife created headlines for everything that they claimed during the conversation on Flagrant. While speaking about their relationship, Jasleen claimed that she and Akaash had dated a lot of people in the past.

Akaash also praised Jasleen for her support in the interview, adding that she was not a gold-digger. According to Complex, a video of Akaash’s show also went viral last month, where he claimed that he and Jasleen did not have a home, and they had to stay illegally in an apartment the night before the standup act.

Meanwhile, Jasleen created headlines last month due to a video in which she was speaking in another interview. She questioned the “chivalry” of those men who were earning a lot and addressing gold-diggers, saying:

“Investing in your wife is the biggest ROI that you’ll ever have. Investing in your wife is not a financial burden. Because when you treat your wife like a princess or a queen, you spoil her, you give her stuff, you just let her be able to relax, she gets into this divine feminine emergency, this divine feminine aura, in return. She starts taking care of you in a much better way.”

Distractify stated that Jasleen also landed herself in controversy in October this year when she claimed on social media that she was reportedly not a virgin before exchanging vows with Akaash. The clip was initially posted on TikTok and has now been deleted.