"We're scared" - Love Is Blind: Italy star Parminder reveals the fear he and Gergana shared ahead of meeting their families

Love Is Blind: Italy episode 5, which aired on December 8, 2025, followed Parminder and Gergana as they prepared to meet each other’s families.

The couple sat together and talked about what the next stage meant for them, and Parminder admitted that he was scared about meeting his own parents and hers.

He explained that their connection had grown from the pods, where, in his words,

“In pods, we got to know each other on an intellectual level, and vacation, wonderful.”

He shared that things still felt like a bubble, and his mind was already moving toward what could come next. Parminder added that at 34, he would have liked to say he did not care about his parents’ opinions, but he did, saying,

“It matters to me, they are important to me.”

He explained that his parents had always been supportive, but hearing about a marriage after one month might have made them think he was “crazy.”

In a confessional, Parminder reflected on the weight of their situation.

“They don’t know at the end, there’s a wedding… But am I ready to face all this?” he said. He admitted the reality had not fully set in. “Because we’re scared to death, both of us. We both are.”

Gergana listened and told him she understood his point of view and was ready to reassure his family as well.

Fear and uncertainty as families entered the picture in Love Is Blind: Italy

Parminder and Gergana continued discussing what family introductions could mean for their relationship. Parminder explained that even with the strong connection they had built, the next phase brought new pressure.

He said his parents had supported him throughout his life, but the idea of marriage after a short time could cause concern. He said his thoughts were moving quickly, and he was trying to understand how this step would shape everything ahead.

Parminder also noted that while he wanted to appear confident, the situation brought fear that he could not ignore. In his confessional, he stated,

“At that moment, I wasn’t thinking about the reality of things, about how difficult it would be.” He repeated that the fear was shared between them: “We’re scared to death, both of us.”

Gergana responded by telling him she understood his concerns and was prepared to support him during the family meetings. Parminder said he knew she was willing to help him through it. Gergana later revealed her own worry in a confessional, saying,

“I keep thinking that he is more likely to give up on us because of this.”

The episode highlighted how the couple handled this conversation and how their shared fear became part of their journey.

Commitment and emotional honesty in the early stages of Love Is Blind: Italy

Before episode 5, earlier episodes showed how Parminder and Gergana’s relationship reached this point. Love Is Blind: Italy introduced them in the pods, where they formed a connection without seeing each other.

Parminder expressed clear feelings for her during their final pod date. He shared that she made him happy and said,

“I really want to share my life with you and have you by my side, I really do.”

Their journey continued when he went down on one knee and proposed. Gergana accepted, saying she wanted to give the relationship a chance even if they did not know whether they were “being crazy or being brave.”

Their first meeting removed their initial nerves and fear. Parminder complimented her eyes, and Gergana described him as “hot.” They then talked openly about life outside the experiment. Parminder told her that everyone faced personal issues and that he could not manage everything alone.

He asked for her companionship as they moved ahead, wanting to “fight together.” Gergana said she was ready to stand by him.

