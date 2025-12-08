Single on the 25th cast: Every character featured in the Christmas special and the actors behind them

A scene from Single on the 25th (Image via YouTube/@HallmarkChannelUSA)

Single on the 25th is written by Joie Botkin and directed by Jonathan Wright, drawing its inspiration from Lauren Spencer-Smith’s song of the same name. The film adapts the emotional themes of the track into a festive romantic story. It premiered in the United States on December 7, 2025.

Principal photography for Single on the 25th began in late August 2025 and concluded just over three weeks later on September 21. The film was shot entirely in Quebec, with most scenes captured in and around Montreal. The city’s vibrant streets, seasonal backdrops, and distinctive architecture provided an ideal setting for the movie’s festive atmosphere and emotional storyline.

Viewers can watch Single on the 25th by tuning in to the Hallmark Channel, where it premiered as part of the network’s holiday programming. For those who prefer streaming, the movie is available on the Hallmark Movies Now platform, which requires a subscription. Hallmark+ offers two main plans: a monthly plan at US $7.99 per month, and an annual plan at US $79.99 per year.

Looking the cast member of Single on the 25th

Lyndsy Fonseca as Nell Duke





Lyndsy Fonseca appears as Nell Duke in Single on the 25th. She is a single woman dreading Christmas because all she sees are couples kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell resolves to spend Christmas week alone, trying to make the most of her solitude. Her plans change when she meets her neighbor, a detached financial analyst, and gradually starts questioning her insecurities.

Lyndsy Fonseca is widely recognized for her work in Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, Nikita, The Young and the Restless.

Daniel Lissing as Cooper

Daniel Lissing plays the role of Cooper in Single on the 25th. He’s a financial analyst who prefers to stay single, content with his independence. When he meets his neighbor Nell Duke, he initially offers holiday-cheer tips out of compassion, planning to help her enjoy Christmas alone. Over time, Cooper loosens up, begins to lower his guard, and sees that while independence has value, real connection can bring deeper fulfillment.

Daniel Lissing is an Australian actor known for Out of the Blue, Cronies, Last Resort, and The Cure

The supporting cast of Single on the 25th features a skilled and impressive group of actors.

Teneisha Collins appears as Julia Roades

Jennifer Baker as Melanie Blair

Sean Bexton as Salvation Army Santa

Ellen David as Chloe

Nancy Kenny as Molly

Ashlyn Kusch as Rose Duke

Peter Seaborne as Horse & Carriage driver

Exploring the plot of Single on the 25th

For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing feels worse than being single during Christmas, especially when she’s surrounded by happy couples kissing under the mistletoe. When her family suddenly cancels their holiday plans, she decides to make the most of Christmas week on her own, determined to create her own fun despite her loneliness. Her plans take an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a confident financial analyst who insists he’s perfectly content being unattached.

After noticing Nell’s struggle with spending the holidays alone, Cooper steps in to offer his personal tips for keeping the season joyful. As they begin spending more time together, their bond deepens in surprising ways. Cooper encourages Nell to face her insecurities and discover that true happiness can be found within herself rather than relying on external validation.

In return, Nell gently helps Cooper recognize that while independence can be fulfilling, he may be missing out on the warmth and meaning that come from real emotional connection. Over the course of the week, both begin to see the holidays—and themselves—in a new light.

