Wisconsin Lottery announces Dec. 6, 2025 Powerball and pick 3 numbers — here’s what was drawn

The Wisconsin Lottery has announced the winning numbers for all its games drawn on December 6, 2025. Many people across the state were excited to check their tickets, hoping for a lucky win as the weekend began. Here's a simple breakdown of everything that was drawn.
The most-watched game of the night was Powerball.
The winning numbers were:
13, 14, 26, 28, 44
Powerball: 07
Power Play: 2X
Even though the jackpot was not won in Wisconsin, players may still have won smaller cash prizes.
For Pick 3, the results were:
Pick 3 is a quick, simple game, and many people play it daily for fun and small wins.
Several other games were also drawn on December 6. Here are the winning numbers:
All these games offer different chances to win. Players are encouraged to check their tickets because even small wins can brighten your day.
Claiming a prize depends on how much you win:
If mailing your ticket, make sure to sign the ticket, include a claim form, and keep copies for safety.
In Wisconsin, winners cannot stay anonymous. By state law, the lottery must share the winner’s name and city if someone requests it. Other personal details remain private unless the winner chooses to share them.
Here is a quick guide to the draw times:
With many games and daily draws, players always have a chance to try their luck.
