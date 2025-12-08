Wisconsin Lottery announces Dec. 6, 2025 Powerball and pick 3 numbers — here’s what was drawn

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Powerball and Mega Millions lotto tickets are sold at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Wisconsin Lottery has announced the winning numbers for all its games drawn on December 6, 2025. Many people across the state were excited to check their tickets, hoping for a lucky win as the weekend began. Here's a simple breakdown of everything that was drawn.

Powerball and Pick 3 Winning Numbers

The most-watched game of the night was Powerball.

The winning numbers were:

13, 14, 26, 28, 44

Powerball: 07

Power Play: 2X

Even though the jackpot was not won in Wisconsin, players may still have won smaller cash prizes.

For Pick 3, the results were:

Midday: 1-7-6

Evening: 7-9-6

​

Pick 3 is a quick, simple game, and many people play it daily for fun and small wins.

Other Wisconsin Lottery Game Results

Several other games were also drawn on December 6. Here are the winning numbers:

Pick 4

Midday: 5-3-5-4

Evening: 3-9-3-7

​

All or Nothing

Midday: 01-02-05-08-10-11-14-16-17-19-21

Evening: 01-02-03-08-10-12-13-14-17-19-21

​

Badger 5

05-07-13-16-31

​

SuperCash

01-03-10-13-18-32, Doubler: N

​

Megabucks

09-13-14-15-16-32

​

All these games offer different chances to win. Players are encouraged to check their tickets because even small wins can brighten your day.

How to Claim a Prize in Wisconsin

Claiming a prize depends on how much you win:

Up to $599: Can be claimed at any Wisconsin Lottery retailer.

Can be claimed at any Wisconsin Lottery retailer. $600 to $199,999: Can be claimed by mail or in person at a lottery office.

Can be claimed by mail or in person at a lottery office. $200,000 or more: Must be claimed at the Madison Lottery Office.

​

If mailing your ticket, make sure to sign the ticket, include a claim form, and keep copies for safety.

Can Lottery Winners Stay Anonymous?

In Wisconsin, winners cannot stay anonymous. By state law, the lottery must share the winner’s name and city if someone requests it. Other personal details remain private unless the winner chooses to share them.

When the Wisconsin Lottery Draws Take Place

Here is a quick guide to the draw times:

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

Mega Millions: Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m.

Pick 3 & Pick 4: Daily at 1:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

All or Nothing: Daily at 1:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

SuperCash, Megabucks, Badger 5: Daily at 9 p.m.

​

With many games and daily draws, players always have a chance to try their luck.