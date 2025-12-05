When is the next Powerball drawing? Jackpot nears an incredible $1 billion as excitement builds

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is getting close to a huge amount, and many people are feeling excited to try their luck again. The top prize is now so big that one winning ticket could completely change someone’s life.

Even thinking about winning hundreds of millions of dollars feels unreal for most people, but that is what makes Powerball so fun and hopeful.

Right now, the Powerball jackpot is sitting at $820 million. The cash option, which is the amount taken home if the winner chooses to receive the money all at once, is $383.5 million.

Both amounts are still extremely large and more than enough to give someone a fresh start.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, December 6, at 10:59 p.m. EST.

If you want to enter that drawing, you must buy your ticket before 9:59 p.m. on Saturday. Once that time passes, any ticket purchased will be entered into the next draw instead.

Powerball drawings happen three times a week:

Monday

Wednesday

Saturday

​

Each draw brings new excitement and new chances for someone to win big.

How to play Powerball

Playing Powerball is simple.

Each ticket costs $2.

You can buy a ticket from any authorized retailer.

You pick five white numbers (from 1 to 69) and one red Powerball number (from 1 to 26).

​

If you do not want to choose your own numbers, you can ask for a Quick Pick, and the computer will randomly choose the numbers for you. Your chances of winning are the same either way.

Why is this jackpot so special?

If someone wins on Saturday, this prize will be one of the top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history. Only a handful of jackpots have ever reached these levels. Here are some of the biggest ones so far:

$2.040 billion – California (2022)

– California (2022) $1.787 billion – Missouri & Texas (2025)

– Missouri & Texas (2025) $1.765 billion – California (2023)

– California (2023) $1.586 billion – CA, FL & TN (2016)

– CA, FL & TN (2016) $1.326 billion – Oregon (2024)

– Oregon (2024) $1.080 billion – California (2023)

– California (2023) $842.4 million – Michigan (2024)

– Michigan (2024) $768.4 million – Wisconsin (2019)

– Wisconsin (2019) $758.7 million – Massachusetts (2017)

– Massachusetts (2017) $754.6 million – Washington (2023)

​

These past wins demonstrate that ordinary people can indeed win huge jackpots, sometimes when they least expect it.

Excitement is building

With the jackpot growing again, many people across the country are planning to buy their tickets before Saturday. Whether the prize is won or continues to roll over, the next drawing will be closely watched.