Who Is Mikayla Matthews from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Age, net worth, and more explored

Mikayla Matthews, a 25-year-old cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, carries an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Born on March 17, 2000, she rose through TikTok with millions of followers, sharing motherhood amid chronic illnesses like eczema and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

Her path on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reveals a young mother navigating MomTok scandals, health battles, and family growth, all while earning from brand deals and social posts.​

Mikayla Matthews's role on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives







Mikayla Matthews joined The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as part of the original MomTok group alongside Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, and Mayci Neeley, with later additions like Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Layla Taylor.

The Hulu series, which premiered in 2024, follows these Utah-based Mormon influencers through friendships fractured by a swinging scandal involving Taylor, group leadership shifts, and personal revelations shown in seasons 1 through 3.

On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Mikayla stands out for her candor about anger rooted in childhood trauma, as she reflected post-season 1:



"As everyone saw on the show, I opened up about something truly … traumatic. It was the first time I spoke about it in more than nine years."​



Originally from California, Mikayla moved to Utah with her mother and six siblings after her parents' divorce.

Her mother, a church leader, worked long hours, leaving the children with a caregiver Mikayla described as "definitely touchy" with her during her early years.

Around age 11 or 12, she realized the impropriety but stayed silent until confiding in her mother in 2015, recalling the dismissal:



She shared:



At 15, Mikayla left home and met Jace Terry, then 21; their son Beckham arrived in July 2017 when she was 17.

They married on March 1, 2018, less than a year later, and welcomed daughter Haven in August 2019, followed by Tommie in November 2021.

By season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the family faced intimacy strains from her past, leading to couples therapy, yet they emerged committed, welcoming fourth child Lottie June on July 17, 2025.

Jace, now 30, brings "golden retriever energy" as a hands-on father, with Mikayla captioning their first family-of-six photos: "Family of 6."​

Her feuds add layers to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dynamics. Mikayla clashed with Whitney Leavitt, whom she accused of a "victim mindset," saying,



"Whitney has like that very victim mindset all the time. Like I said, every time she goes into something, 'Tell me your issues.' We tell her our issues, and she runs away crying and saying she's the victim."



The tension escalated post-season 1 when Whitney posted Mayci's texts and called her edit unfair, prompting Mikayla:



"I didn't really have that drive to say as much until she brought like Mayci into it."



Social media fuels her $5 million net worth, with TikTok at 3.3 million followers and 348 million likes, and Instagram @mikayla__matt at 1.3M.

She posts thrice weekly at 7 PM EST, earning an estimated $6,000 per post and up to $20,000-$75,000 per deal, as shared with E!.

Chronic health updates, from detoxing fillings and implants to improvement, draw loyal engagement at 7.32%. Nanny work for a millionaire appears in her content as well.​

On marriage, she told PEOPLE:



"Me and my husband are very witty and playful with each other… I think he's the funniest person I know." To survivors, she offers: "If you have through something, I sorry and I see you, I love you."



Her church pressure as a teen mother shaped early choices, yet she prioritizes family amid The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spotlight.

Jace supports through house projects and four children, presenting a united front post-therapy.

These elements define her at 25, with wealth from authenticity turned into income.

