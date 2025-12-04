The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion recap: Affair allegations reignite and backstage conflicts spill onto the stage

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 (Image via Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu)

The season 3 reunion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives addressed the main conflicts of the season, including allegations of affairs and interpersonal disputes among cast members.

During the reunion, which aired on Thursday, December 4, host Stassi Schroeder sat down with Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope.

The reunion focused on past events from Season 3, particularly incidents involving Jessi and Demi’s interactions with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette, as well as the reactions of their husbands: Bret Engemann, Conner Leavitt, Zac Affleck, Jordan Ngatikaura, Jace Terry and Jacob Neeley.

Reunion highlights of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3

Affair allegations revisited

Season 3 largely centered on claims that Demi Engemann and Jessi Ngatikaura had inappropriate connections with Marciano Brunette.

During the reunion, Bret Engemann addressed the allegations about his wife, Demi, for the first time, stating,

“The biggest problem I think I have with everybody is the knee jerk reaction to Demi saying that she was a victim was to not believe her. She wasn’t building a relationship with them and was not flirty at all.”

Demi maintained that Marciano engaged in sexual misconduct, while Marciano claimed the interactions were consensual.

Jessi also discussed her affair with Marciano, agreeing that she once expressed to him that she planned to leave her husband because she was unhappy, though she clarified she “never said it was for him.”

Backstage, Bret and Zac engaged in an argument about the situation before joining the wives on stage. Zac described Marciano as appearing “respectful to Jordan so it was confusing,” while Jordan Ngatikaura stated he was “not OK” filming with Marciano.

Dakota and Taylor’s interaction

Dakota Mortensen initially did not appear at the reunion following accusations of sexting Taylor Frankie Paul’s family friend.

Dakota joined the DadTok after the MomTok cast members were asked to leave the stage.

He described his interaction with the family friend, explaining that the situation “wasn’t supposed to be like that” and that he intended to have a conversation, noting that it was difficult for him and Taylor to communicate when they were together.

The discussion between Dakota and Taylor escalated when he confronted her about her past relationships during their off-and-on period, asking whether, after they broke up, she could pursue other partners and still maintain contact with him.

Taylor disputed the timing of the relationships and did not confirm the claim. The exchange ended with Dakota apologizing to Taylor’s parents, stating,

“I am truly sorry. I know that I’ve caused a lot of pain for all of you guys and that’s all I can do right now is say I’m sorry.”

The reunion concluded with Dakota leaving the stage after an argument with Taylor over their child, Ever. Dakota expressed that he was "done" and refused to continue speaking as he exited, while Taylor remained on stage, describing her perspective on their co-parenting situation.

Other topics addressed

The reunion also revisited past traumas that Jessi and Jen had shared. Jessi alleged she was raped at 19 during a recent therapy session, while Jen disclosed she had been assaulted during a discussion with Demi about her claims concerning Marciano.

Additionally, the reunion included a discussion about Chase McWhorter and Taylor’s interaction after the season finale, in which Miranda noted that the meeting left out several details, which contributed to her "confusion."

The Season 3 reunion addressed multiple disputes and provided clarifications without resolving several ongoing conflicts, including alleged affairs, communication breakdowns and family-related tensions, offering a comprehensive recap of the main storylines.

