Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 10 recap: Blind taste test turns brutal as dinner service falls apart

The Hell’s Kitchen season 24 episode 10, “Is It a Steak,” was telecast on December 4, 2025.

The episode featured numerous tense moments in the kitchen, a blind taste test and ultimately, an elimination.

The reality cooking competition is held at Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut.

During the last episode, Alexandra Jones from Portland was eliminated from the show.

The winner of Hell’s Kitchen season 24 will win $250,000 and a chance to become the head chef of the Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant.

Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 10 recap: Blind taste test, chaos at the dinner service







The episode begins after Alexandra’s elimination, when she and the other teammates discuss Anaiya’s toxic behavior during the service.

Anaiya is furious at her teammates, but they were turning a blind eye towards her and even calling her a mean girl.

The first challenge of the episode is to guess whether what is in front of them is a cake or a steak.

After completing the easy part, came the taste test, where the chefs were supposed to taste the ingredients with all their other senses closed.

They were blindfolded and were given noise-canceling headphones.

In the blue team, Chris gets all the ingredients wrong.

On the other hand, Red Team’s Lisa gets two of the ingredients right.

Next up were Jada from the Blue Team and Cyndi from the Red Team.

Jada was able to guess one ingredient, whereas Cyndi got two of the ingredients right.

Anthony from the blue team was able to bring the blue team back in the game by guessing two ingredients, whereas Anaiya got three ingredients correct.

Jayden scored the final point for team blue, whereas Ellie could not get any of them right.

Lastly, Henry from the blue team and Lisa from the red team score one point for their teams.

The red team won the challenge and was given a chance to enjoy jet skiing.

Chris used the punishment pass, which allowed him to trade places with someone and join the winning team.

He traded places with Ellie, who had to join the blue team in the cleaning session.

After the blind taste test, the chefs had to face heat in the dining room of Hell’s Kitchen.

The team struggles in the kitchen, with Cyndi unable to pick up her pace.

Chris was not performing at his best and was behind on all the kitchen preparation.

He had to redo the steak and went on to burn the chicken, which made Chef Ramsay furious. Jayden helped the blue team by getting a perfect dish.

But due to Chris’s mismanagement, they were falling behind Team Red in the competition.

Chris again faced Chef Ramsay’s wrath when he sent some raw chicken.

Gordon Ramsay asked Team Red to help Team Blue with the service.

Both teams work together and are finally able to complete the dinner service.

The dining room hosted a special guest in the latest episode.

American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and celebrity photographer Nigel Barker attended the dinner service.

After the service was over, Gordon Ramsay called both teams.

The Red team was a clear winner of the competition, and they were praised for their work.

He even called their service “the best so far.”

But instead of choosing people to eliminate from the blue team, he directly eliminates Chris for his mismanagement.

Chef Ramsay, though, praises Chris for bringing out “the best in others,” but he was disappointed in his performance during the service.

He wished him well and hoped that he would keep “inspiring others.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.