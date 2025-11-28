Hell's Kitchen: Which U.S. cities currently host Gordon Ramsay's restaurants?

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay walks the paddock before qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants bring the experience of the television series to real dining locations across the United States.

The brand has expanded to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Southern California, Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Foxwoods, and Miami, offering guests a consistent layout and design inspired by the show.

Each location features the signature red and blue team kitchens, chef tables, and menus that include Beef Wellington, Pan-Seared Scallops, Lobster Risotto, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Operating hours, holiday schedules, and service standards are maintained uniformly, allowing patrons to experience the Hell’s Kitchen concept in multiple cities nationwide.

Current U.S. locations of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants

Expansion and background

After the successful run of the TV series, where a competition between chefs in red and blue teams under the guidance of Chef Gordon Ramsay is featured, Hell’s Kitchen restaurants came into existence.

In the contest, the players have to go through challenges, dinner services, and elimination rounds to finally get a position under Ramsay’s leadership.

The show has been nominated multiple times for Emmys and is still airing new seasons. The restaurants also have a resemblance to the television set, both in terms of the look and kitchen layout.

In addition, there are the color-coded team areas and chef tables.

The food at the restaurants is the same as that of the TV show, in that the dishes appearing in the show are the ones being served, thus creating uniformity between the different places.

To mention a few, the prominent ones like Beef Wellington, Pan-Seared Scallops, Lobster Risotto, and Sticky Toffee Pudding are always available on the menu, and the rest of the dishes are in line with the culinary style of the show.

Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe locations

The very first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant was a venture in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. To the fullest extent, the place is covered with various seating arrangements, chef tables, a private dining room, and a bar.

The restaurant carries on its operations all through the week from 11:00 AM to 11:30 PM, with lunch and dinner menus inclusive of the dishes featured in the television series.

The Lake Tahoe branch can be found at the intersection of Highway 50 and Stateline Avenue, Nevada. On weekdays, it is open from 4:00 PM and on weekends the time is extended up to 10:00 PM.

This restaurant provides you with the Hell’s Kitchen meal brand as its menu items and the design elements like red and blue kitchen zones taken from the television show are there too.

Southern California, Atlantic City, and Miami

The restaurant is at 777 S Resort Drive, Valley Center in Southern California. Service runs from Wednesday to Sunday and hours vary with the day, starting either at 4:00 PM or 5:00 PM.

There is a branch of a Restaurant in Atlantic City at 2100 Pacific Avenue, New Jersey. The restaurant operates six days a week with slightly extended hours on weekends.

Miami’s Hell’s Kitchen is located at 333 Biscayne Boulevard Way and offers service from 11:45 AM daily. In addition, the holiday hours and adjusted menus are available for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Washington, D.C., and Foxwoods

Located at 652 Wharf Street SW, Washington, D.C., is a place where one can visit this Hell's Kitchen restaurant every day.

The establishment opens its doors at 11:00 AM and closes at 10:00 PM with an extended hour on Fridays and Saturdays.

Besides this, a service charge is included, with the money being used for staff benefits and service workers, and that is why the modified menu is there only for holidays.

Foxwoods can be found in Connecticut at 350 Trolley Line Blvd. Here is where one can enjoy the chef's counter, the private dining room, and the seating, which is for approximately 260 guests.

The restaurant is open from 4:30 PM on weekdays and 11:30 PM on weekends. Their menu carries the Hell's Kitchen signature dishes and other offerings, which are in line with the television series.

Current U.S. footprint

Hell’s Kitchen eateries in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Southern California, Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Foxwoods, and Miami are the ones that follow in giving the consumers the visual delight, menu choices, and service standards that are the brainchild of the television series.

Every spot makes sure that the dining journey is a reflection of the Hell’s Kitchen brand; thus, the trademark dishes and the layout are found all over the United ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌States.

