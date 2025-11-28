“I did a Prenuvo scan”: The Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian gives an update about her health struggle

The Kardashians (Image via Hulu)

The Kardashian star, Kim Kardashian, recently opened up about her recent health struggle. While talking about health issues, she also shed some light on her tumultuous relationship with former partner Kanye West, Kim, that she "always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help" Kanye West after divorcing him in 2021

As viewers saw a video of Kim Kardashian getting an MRI on her head, she was later seen talking about it to her mother and Khloe over the phone, while saying that the week had been the hardest week of her life. As she was talking to Kourtney Kardashian about her scan, Kim stated,

“I did a Prenuvo scan and they called me today, and they’re like, 'Everything looks great.”

The Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian gives an update about her health

As Kim Kardashian talked to Kourtney, she further revealed what the doctors said,

“But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" Kim told Kourtney. "They’re like, 'It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago. They’re like, 'It's just stress.' And I’m like, people think that I have the luxury of walking away."

She later added in a confessional that she is happy that it is finally over. Kim Kardashian also revealed that one of her children recently heard about Kanye’s behaviour, while saying,

“They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Kim Kardashian admitted in the recent episode of The Kardashians that she always felt like she “had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with Kanye West. She also called his behaviour "erratic", further adding,

"I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one," she said, adding that it's "frustrating that my character as a mom" comes into question because of his erratic behavior. "Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t.”

Kim Kardashian revealed that she has a “beautiful brain”

As Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick went to Dr. Daniel Amen to get their brains scanned, Kim later said in a confessional,

“I have a beautiful brain," she gushed in a confessional. "I've heard that before." Amen then revealed that Kardashian does not have a high risk for Alzheimer’s disease. He said she's "not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed," based on the scan. "You are extraordinary in being positive," he said.

However, Scott Disick’s results were not that positive as the doctor said,

"Scott, the front third of your brain is really sleepy. This ain’t good. If we don’t fix that, that’s gonna be long term problem.”

Other than her brain scan, Kim Kardashian also talked about her psoriasis issue as she admitted to feeling rather “tested” by her ex Kanye West and that her psoriasis has shown up again, further adding,

“I mean, I have psoriasis again," she said by way of proving how she's doing. "I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

The Kardashians are currently streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.