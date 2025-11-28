Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa respond to Carrie Ann's high praise

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa (Image via Getty)

On November 25, 2025, at the Season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars, contestants Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa concluded their journey with a show-stopping performance and an even more memorable moment, ringing praise from judge Carrie Ann Inaba that left them reflecting on their experience.

In the moments after the final dance, Chiles and Sosa addressed Carrie Ann’s remark that their freestyle was “the best freestyle I’ve seen in 20 seasons, hands down,” a compliment that quickly became the headline of the evening.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Finale performance earns highest praise







In the last performance of the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed a freestyle groove to Normani’s “Motivation.”

Their moves caught attention and earned a shower of praise from the judging panel. After the performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba turned to them and said:



“You are a powerful woman of color and came here to represent, and you show them how it's done.”



Then added:



“The best freestyle I've seen in 20 seasons, hands down.”



That extraordinary commendation came ahead of the Mirrorball trophy for the season being awarded to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, with Chiles and Sosa finishing in third place overall.

In a post-show interview with PEOPLE, the reaction from Chiles was heartfelt:



“I never thought I would make it to a finale and that somebody would say that my freestyle was the best out of all 20 years.”



Sosa, echoing his partner’s sentiment, added:



“And that's on period. And that's a wrap.”



The duo also reflected on their time on the show as a whole. Chiles said:



“We all came in here dedicated with our craft and what we need to do. So Ezra did an amazing job telling my story, and we were able to bond in different ways, and I’m going to really miss him.”



Sosa responded:



“The biggest thing I'm most grateful for is a wonderful partner who was able to give me this experience and help me learn and grow as a pro. I'll never forget this season.”



Chiles and Sosa had previously performed a Paso Doble to Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes,” a strong showing that helped cement their place among the final three couples. Yet it was the freestyle that resonated most — with both judges and viewers.

After the Curtain: What Carrie Ann’s Praise Means for Chiles, Sosa & Dancing with the Stars

Although they did not take home the Mirrorball Trophy, the acclaim from Carrie Ann Inaba gave Chiles and Sosa a highlight that may endure far longer than any trophy.

For Chiles — 24 — the praise arrived at a moment few expected. For Sosa — 25 — it was validation, not just of technique, but of heart and performance quality.

Moreover, their reactions in interviews were grounded in gratitude, mutual respect, and a sense of closure. Chiles emphasized their journey, their bond, and how Sosa helped tell her story on the dance floor.

Sosa highlighted growth, partnership, and the opportunity the show gave him to evolve as a professional dancer. Their words suggest that for them, the finale was less about winning and more about having delivered something powerful and meaningful.

With Season 34 now concluded, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa exit Dancing with the Stars with a legacy-defining freestyle rather than a trophy. That, in itself, may prove a potent calling card for future endeavours — whether performance-based or otherwise.

