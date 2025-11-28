Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in November 2025

Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney and Chandler Massey of Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

The month of November 2025 on Days of Our Lives was filled with twists, drama and action. The events of the opening of the Tom Horton wing at the hospital and the Thanksgiving brought home many characters, including Sami Brady, played by Alison Sweeney, Eric Brady, played by Greg Vaughan, Chandler Massey’s Will Horton, and Lucas Horton, played by Bryan Dattilo. However, they briefly arrived for the anniversary week.

A quick November recap of Days of Our Lives showed a gala celebration at the hospital in honor of Tom Horton. While many of the Horton family members arrived in town to attend the gala, Marlena was taken ill during the celebration and had to be hospitalized.

Elsewhere, the tussle between Jennifer and Chad escalated due to the latter’s continued association with Cat. Although threatening to sue for the custody of Abigail’s children, Jennifer let Julie invite Chad for Thanksgiving.

November on Days of Our Lives also saw Rachel trying to willfully harm Sarah after catching the doctor hugging her father. Moreover, Sarah’s predicament brought her memory back and she confessed to shooting EJ. While Brady realized that Kristen knew the truth and falsely confessed to save her daughter, Kristen was taken from the prison and held hostage inside the DiMera crypt along with Tony.

Days of Our Lives: All arrivals in November

Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady

November 11, 2025, Sweeney’s Sami Brady is back in her hometown. She was seen meeting with many of the characters, including her former spouses Lucas Horton and EJ DiMera. She declared her engagement to Ava Vitali’s cousin, which came as a surprise to many of her family members.

Moreover, she met Marlena and held a baby shower to welcome Trey into the family. Actor Alison Sweeney was on a short anniversary return and wrapped up her stay by the end of the month.

Richard Wharton as Dr. Wilhelm Rolf

While Dr. Rolf’s presence looms large in the storyline of Days of Our Lives, actor Wharton was seen on screen after a long time. As per the storyline, Rolf is secretly working on a project with Mark Greene in the newly renovated hospital lab.

When Kayla demanded a tour of the lab, EJ had to graciously show her around. Before she entered the lab, Rolf hid in a secret passage behind a cabinet. As such, Kayla saw Mark working alone. Rolf later reemerged to declare the danger of Kayla spotting him.

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera

While Thaao has been appearing often on the soap recently, he was missing for some time till viewers saw him held in the DiMera crypt. He was soon joined by Kristen, who seemed lost in her predicament.

Thaao was seen helping Kristen cope with her situation and helping her as she dug the floor of the crypt. Whether the DiMera siblings manage to escape from their holding remains to be seen.

Eric Brady as Greg Vaughan

Just like his twin, Sami, Eric arrived in town for a short festive visit. This was actor Greg’s return for the anniversary special episodes of Days of Our Lives. He appeared in three episodes of the show.

Roark Critchlow as Mike and Maree Cheatham as Marie

After a considerable gap, Roark returned to his role as Mike Horton on the show on November 10, 2025. He was seen alongside Maree Cheatham’s Marie Horton.

Stephen Schnetzer as Steven Olson

Longtime Days of Our Lives viewers may remember Steven as Julie’s brother. Introduced into the show in the 1970s, Schnetzer was last seen in November 2024. He resurfaced on the screen after a year.

Bryan Dattilo as Lucas Horton

Bryan’s Lucas was seen returning to town and sharing precious moments with people he loves. While spending time with Kate and Philip, Lucas also met his former spouse, Sami. He was quick to notice her engagement ring as she forgave him for their troublesome past, so that she could move on without any negativity.

Chandler Massey as Will Horton

Lucas’s son, Will, also landed in Salem for the special anniversary episodes of the soap. After doing rounds of all the favorite places and people, Will is expected to leave town again. Whether he has a notable chunk of screen time with his onscreen daughter Arianna remains to be seen.

Christopher Sean as Paul and Colton Little as Andrew

Paul Narita and Andrew Donovan arrived in town as a couple and met their family and friends. They were last seen during their wedding after John Black’s funeral. After honoring the soap’s anniversary, the couple soon left town.

Lamon Archey as Eli and Sal Stowers as Lani

The supercouple, Eli and Lani Grant, arrived in town and were widely welcomed by their family and friends. They may also be on their way out, as they are currently not part of any story arc.

Joseph Ihlenf and Jordan Perdue as baby Tesoro-Trey

Although only in small glimpses, Baby Tesoro, who has been renamed Baby Trey, appeared on the show. While in one scene, an uncomfortable Aaron refused to hold the baby, in another, Alex and Stephanie cared for the baby. Trey was also shown in poignant scenes when Sami arranged a baby shower and EJ sneaked in to have a look at his grandchild.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to watch the upcoming drama involving Rachel’s mental health and the situation inside the DiMera crypt.