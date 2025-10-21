Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ and Chad bond amid family drama, Leo gets caught, and Mark faces new challenges

Stephanie and Alex (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 22, 2025, the residents of Salem are dealing with problems and tricky situations, including EJ DiMera being caught in the middle of both family and business trouble.

This episode will have tense moments as Chad DiMera struggles with the aftermath of Thomas’ emotional breakdown, while EJ tries to make things right. At the same time, Leo Stark gets into serious trouble with one of his schemes, and Mark Greene’s return to Salem could shake things up. Across town, Stephanie and Alex’s plan faces a problem, leading to a tense encounter with Jeremy Horton.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 22, 2025

EJ and Chad find common ground amid family chaos

EJ DiMera and Chad DiMera have a rare moment of understanding as brothers after the problems with Cat Greene and Thomas. After Thomas’ breakdown caused Chad to break up with Cat, EJ shows real sympathy for his brother.

This moment gives a short break from the DiMera family drama and hints that EJ might be softening, even if his true intentions aren’t clear. Their talk brings a chance for healing but also suggests new challenges ahead.

Jeremy offers Thomas guidance and perspective

Thomas DiMera is still struggling with the problems caused by his father’s breakup and the tension at home. He turns to Jeremy Horton for help. Jeremy, who has become closer to the DiMera family, gives Thomas advice about forgiveness and moving on.

He encourages Thomas to look past his anger at Cat, which could be the first step toward Chad and Cat getting back together. Jeremy’s support might help Thomas find peace and start fixing broken relationships.

Mark Greene’s return stirs new intrigue in Salem

Mark Greene is out of prison and trying to start over, but life in Salem won’t be easy. When he meets EJ, questions come up about what EJ wants him to do. It looks like EJ might involve Mark in one of his secret business plans, which could put Mark’s freedom in danger. As Mark adjusts to life back in Salem, his next choices could pull him deeper into EJ’s schemes and bring back old problems.

Leo Stark’s snooping lands him in hot water

Leo Stark can’t stay out of trouble and gets involved where he shouldn’t. His curiosity causes problems when Rita Lesley catches him snooping. She quickly reports what she saw, probably letting EJ know about Leo’s actions. This could put Leo in serious danger, especially if he found something secret. His mistake could hurt his position in Salem.

Stephanie and Alex’s plan hits an unexpected snag

Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis continue with their plan to introduce Stephanie as her alter ego, Anastasia Sands. But their plan hits a bump when they run into Jeremy Horton in the town square. Alex thinks Jeremy is the one who told Leo about Stephanie’s secret identity and angrily confronts him.

Stephanie quickly steps in to calm things down, while Jeremy insists he didn’t do it. The real surprise? It was EJ, not Jeremy, who revealed the secret, setting up big consequences when the truth comes out. As secrets come out and alliances change, the people of Salem face another day full of emotional challenges.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.