Big Brother UK star Zelah’s girlfriend addresses romance rumors sparked by Feyisola’s Late and Live revelation

Zelah from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Following a recent Late & Live episode of Big Brother UK, rumours about a potential romance between housemates Zelah and Feyisola circulated online.

The speculation arose after Feyisola shared her feelings for Zelah, prompting fans to question his relationship status.

Social media attention quickly turned toward Zelah’s girlfriend, Francesca Ridella, who addressed the growing conversation surrounding the housemates’ interactions.

Viewers and followers sought clarification on the nature of Zelah and Feyisola’s connection, while the show continued to depict house dynamics and personal discussions among contestants.

Francesca’s responses provided direct insight into the situation and addressed fan inquiries.

Big Brother UK star Zelah's girlfriend responds to Feyisola romance rumours

Feyisola’s confession on Late & Live

During the Late & Live episode, Feyisola spoke with PR professional Caroline about her feelings for Zelah. When asked if she had feelings for him, Feyisola explained that she "adored him." Caroline then clarified that she meant in a sexual context, to which Feyisola responded that Zelah has a girlfriend.

When asked if she would pursue Zelah if he were single, she confirmed that she would, emphasizing that he didn’t have a girlfriend "100%."

The clip aired after a fake eviction, a twist that sent a housemate to a secret room without the rest of the house being aware.

Former contestants Emily Hewertson and Farida Khalifa also entered the Big Brother UK house to join Sam in the hidden space, coinciding with Feyisola’s revelation.

Francesca’s response on social media

Following the broadcast, Francesca Ridella addressed questions from viewers regarding Feyisola’s crush on Zelah. When asked if she was "worried" about Feyisola having a crush on Zelah, she responded,

“Nope, Zelah and Feyisola are just friends.”

Additionally, in response to comments suggesting Zelah might leave her for Feyisola, Francesca reinforced that Zelah is "not single."

When one follower referenced a situation involving other former contestants, describing it as a Jojo and Chris situation, Francesca stated that she did "not understand."

Her statements directly clarified the nature of Zelah and Feyisola’s relationship and reaffirmed Zelah’s current partnership.

House reactions and additional context

Other contestants observed Feyisola’s interactions with Zelah within the Big Brother UK house. Jenny Baird commented on Feyisola’s behaviour, while hosts AJ and Will discussed the situation during the episode.

Will said it was interesting that Jenny was so confident in bringing up her "opinions," emphasizing that she is not afraid to express them.

He added that Feyisola appeared annoyed during the exchange and seemed to have strong feelings about the conversation. AJ added,

“Do you know what, it might not be two-sided because we’ve heard Feyisola say that about Zelah. But Zelah has actually said, ‘listen, I gravitate towards girlies’.”

Zelah and future plans

Zelah Glasson has shared insights about his life and plans with Francesca. Regarding potential parenthood as a trans man, Zelah explained,

“It’s unlikely. I don’t have periods. But it’s not necessarily impossible, if I were to stop taking testosterone, yeah, I could.”

He also discussed options for having children with Francesca, explaining that he might consider having his "eggs taken out" so Francesca can carry the child.

He explained that this arrangement would allow their baby to have 50 percent of his DNA while being carried by Francesca, which he noted is what she prefers for their future family plans.

Stay tuned for more updates.