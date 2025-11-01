"He deserved so much better": Big Brother UK fans react to Zelah Glasson's eviction

Zelah from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK’s October 31, 2025, episode witnessed a double eviction as Zelah Glasson and Farida Khalifa became the latest housemates to leave the house.

They were up against Richard Storry, who survived the eviction and breathed a sigh of relief after he was declared safe for another week.

However, the other housemates were caught off guard by the outcome, as they had not anticipated the results.

Big Brother UK fans were disheartened by Zelah’s eviction out of the two.

From the start of the series, he was pinned as a fan-favorite, as he maintained a cordial and friendly relationship with most of his co-stars.

Farida, who had returned to the franchise, was the first person to leave the house on Friday night.

Before the second name was announced, the cast members along with Zelah, heard the live audience booing him. Consequently, he mentioned:

“I don’t think they like me.”

After joining hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu on stage, he admitted he was nervous and that he had “forgotten how to speak.”

Fans were disappointed with the outcome, as they believed Zelah was worthy of reaching the finale. They flocked to X to share their thoughts on the result, as one commented:

“im going to miss him, he deserved so much better than he got, zelah glasson you will always be loved by me.”

Big Brother UK viewers felt Zelah deserved to stay in the contest and criticized Caroline for getting him nominated.

“Unfortunately this result is a combination of people wanting to punish Caroline for picking on Richard and Zelah's playing with Sam not going down well. But he should've been a finalist and he would've been if it wasn't for you not taking away Caroline's power,” a fan wrote.

“Zelah really could've gone all the way to the final, but thanks to Caroline he has been evicted too early,” another one commented.

“I did want Richard to stay but the fact Zelah got evicted when he wasn’t even up for nomination the normal way and only because he was a safe choice annoys me,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I have to feel a bit pissed off about Zelah being evicted all because of the woman who went out of her way to make sure she misgendered him and doubled down to make him feel like s**t about himself, I really hope she gets everything bad that’s coming her way,” a person wrote.

“The fact that Zelah was the only housemate to receive NO nominations, but was just evicted and boo’d badly, all because of Caroline. Yeah it’s not sitting right with me at all. This isn’t what big brother is meant to be,” another netizen commented.

“Something about Zelah being evicted due to the woman who misgendered him doesn’t sit right with me,” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Zelah hugs his girlfriend, Francesca, after exiting the house

After getting evicted from the house, Zelah bid farewell to all the housemates and left to join the Big Brother UK hosts on stage.

When asked about his feelings, Zelah admitted that he “had a feeling” he might be the one to leave.

That said, he ran down the podium stairs and hugged his girlfriend, Francesca, before rejoining the hosts to discuss his eviction and overall experience on the show.

Later, Zelah was questioned about his connection with Sam and the recent developments in their relationship, to which he replied:

“Sam is a really, really good friend of mine.”

When the crowd started cheering about the connection between Sam and Zelah, the latter clarified he knew the boundaries of his relationship.

“I’m obsessed with my girlfriend,” he added.

The reality TV star explained that since he did not come from a “traditional relationship,” he disliked others putting their “traditional” ideas or expectations on him.

Zelah was one of the first housemates up for eviction alongside Ganu at the start of October. After surviving that, he quickly became a fan-favorite. However, his journey ended, as did Farida's, when nominated against Richard.

Stay tuned for more updates.