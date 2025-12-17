Who is Richard Hart and what did he say? British baker apologizes following backlash over viral Mexico bread culture comments

British baker and chef Richard Hart, who co-founded Hart Bageri and Green Rhino (Image via Instagram/@greenrhino_mx)

Richard Hart, the celebrated baker and author, is currently facing tremendous backlash on social media. Hart, who moved to Mexico a year ago to establish a bakery and restaurant, made disparaging comments about the culinary culture of Mexico.

Richard Hart is a British baker and chef who has worked in kitchens in places such as London and California, among others. He studied at Della Fattoria and Tartine, as per his biography on his website. At Tartine, Hart also worked as a head baker for around 7 years, after which he left to begin his bakery at Denmark.

Hart is the co-founder of the Hart Bageri in Copenhagen, which he started in 2018. He also co-founded and own the Green Rhino in Mexico City. Hart relocated to the city in 2023.

About Richard Hart’s comments on the Mexican culture

During his appearance on the PopFoodie Radio podcast last year, Richard Hart shared his desire to open Mexico City’s best bakery. However, while expressing his desire, Hart went on to scoffed at certain culinary practices in Mexico. As per Latino media outlet, mitú, Hart said,

“They (Mexicans) don’t have much of a bread culture. They have tortas, these white ugly rolls that are very cheap, industrially made.”

While the podcast recording is from last year, the voice clip, which has recently been unearthed, has become viral online, according to mitú. Netizens have pointed out that the baker demonstrated utter disrespect for the culture he is living and working in. They also expressed that the chef’s comments displayed a lack of knowledge about Mexican cuisine and culture.

What did Richard Hart express in his apology?

Richard Hart’s comments about the Mexican bread culture and the backlash on social media against him has prompted discussion on a vital issue on social media. The comments prompted a conversation around the contradiction between the fact that the London-born baker operates his business in Mexico and yet knows so little about the nation’s culture.

Netizens seized the opportunity to educate the world renowned baker and author on his ignorance. As per Remezcla, the online discourse on the internet has also highlighted the rich variety of breads that have been been a part of the Mexican culinary culture for centuries.

Richard Hart took to social media to express his apology in wake of the backlash to his comments. According to Remezcla, Hart expressed his regret at his comments, and apologized through the official Instagram account of his bakery, the Green Rhino.

Hart’s apology acknowledged that he is aware of the criticism he has received on the internet, and is mindful of his mistake. Remezcla also noted that Hart remarked,

“I have listened to conversations on social media and I have read your messages, and I want to offer a sincere apology, I made a mistake and I deeply regret it.”

As per mitú, Hart also acknowledged his ignorance of the Mexican culture, and further pointed out through his apology that he has learnt a lot ever since he has moved to Mexico. Hart also expressed,

“I was wrong, and I am profoundly sorry. Since I moved, I fell in love with the people in this city. However, my words didn’t reflect that respect in this country."

He also added that he considers himself a guest in Mexico, and should have acted like it.