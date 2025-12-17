Who is Gil Gerard’s wife? Janet Gerard mourns Buck Rogers star as he dies at 82

Gil Gerard (Image via Facebook/@GilGerard)

Actor Gil Gerard, who is known for playing Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday (December 16), following a short battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Janet Gerard, in a Facebook post.

"Early this morning Gil - my soulmate - lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely," wrote Janet.

According to Janet's Facebook profile, she is an Owner/Designer at Rayguns & Rust. She was married to Gil for 18 years before he passed away.

Meanwhile, supporters and fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt condolences for Gil.

"I grew up watching him on Buck Rogers and his (and Linda’s) work inspired me to serve almost 30 years in the Army as a pilot and academic. RIP Gil - well done!" wrote on user.

"Janet Gerard, we send you our deepest sympathies. My husband has been a loyal fan of Gil for close to 50 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May the wonderful memories you have give you the strength in this difficult time," another user remarked.

"So sorry. Loved Buck Rogers back in the day. We So enjoyed seeing yall at Dragon Con and attending Match Game. Sending you and your Family prayers of strength," said another user.

"My life has been an amazing journey": Gil Gerard's message to fans ahead of his passing

Janet Gerard also shared a statement in a separate Facebook post that Gil had written before he passed away.

"My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying," the statement read.

He further wrote:

"This journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years."

The actor also acknowledged that "it's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has," and further encouraged people not to "waste your time on anything that doesn't thrill you or bring you love."

"See you out somewhere in the cosmos," the post concluded.

In the post, Janet also clarified that she was by her husband's side when he passed away in the morning in hospice care.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1943, Gil was previously married to Bobi Leonard, Connie Sellecca, Constance Elizabeth Gerkin, and Connie Jean McVay. He shared a son, Gilbert Vincent Gerard, also known as Gib, with Connie.

Gib, 44, is an actor and producer known for Currency Rising (2011) and Desecrated (2015), among others.