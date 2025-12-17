Alex Jones disproves Candace Owens' claim of Egyptian aircraft shadowing Erika Kirk for years, based on public flight data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. NYT columnist Sorkin hosted the annual Dealbook summit which brings together business and government leaders to discuss the most important stories across business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A day after Candace Owens met with Erika Kirk in what she called a 4.5 hours long meeting, one of the podcaster's older theory about the latter is being scrutinized on social media.

Owens had once claimed that she had learned of two suspicious Egyptian aircrafts stalking Erika and Charlie. She even went as far as to state that these flights held "the key" to solving the mystery behind Charlie Kirk's murder.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Public Flight Data Shows Candace Owens' Claim Of Egyptian Aircraft Shadowing Erika Kirk For Years Is False! https://t.co/0xIVLtxHNu pic.twitter.com/5n25r1H61c — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 17, 2025

As proof of her claims, Candace even showed screenshots of "verified" flight data on her podcast. A research reviewer has since been looking into her sources and spoke up about finding inaccuracy in a recent video on X:

"66% of her location claims are wrong, and on 16% of these cases, the aircraft is on an entirely different continent."

The video, posted by Alex Jones on X on Tuesday (December 16), not only proves Candace Owens' claims wrong but also makes all evidence she has shown so far questionable.

Candace Owens is not taking back any conspiracies about Charlie's death

As new evidence about the inaccuracy in Candace Owens' claims about Charlie Kirk's death emerges, the podcaster has put her foot down. Even after having met Kirk's widow in a private meeting earlier this week, Owens reiterated on her podcast that she still doesn't believe Tyler Robinson is responsible for Charlie's killing, at least not solely.

​ Per CNN Politics, Owens said on her podcast on Tuesday that her suspicions about the involvement of certain TPUSA employees in Charlie Kirk's death haven't been disproven yet. She even implied that Israel was bound to have some link to the conservative influencer's sudden shooting.

Then, retelling the details of her meeting with Erika Kirk, Candace said that the latter had brought phone records as well as a lawyer who explained the legal proceedings of an investigation in court. However, none of the evidence Erika showed included any insight into the actual investigation or any new, unseen detail.

Branding the evidence included in the police affidavit as "fake and gay," Candace said:

"With that in mind, I'm saying why is the public being gaslit on this?"

For the unversed, Tyler Robinson is the 22-year-old Utah native who was arrested as the prime suspect in Charlie's assassination under two days of the shooting incident, and has since been held without bail in the Utah County Jail. Tyler's parents had convinced him to turn himself in after noticing the resemblance in the picture of the murderer circulated by the FBI during the manhunt.