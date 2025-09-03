Who is Owen Shroyer? GiveSendGo raises over $25,000 as Infowars host quits over Anti-trump brand

The War Room host, Owen Shroyer, has quit Infowars (Image via Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

Jonathan Owen Shroyer, better known as Owen Shroyer, is no longer the War Room host, after he announced his resignation on Monday, September 1.

Owen Shroyer is a media presenter and journalist associated with the far-right conspiracy theory website, Infowars, for nine years, from 2016 to 2025. He was the War Room show host until he announced his departure recently. The Texan media personality has also worked for the radio station, per his profile on St. Louis Media History.

According to IMDb, Owen Shroyer has also appeared in The Truth vs. Alex Jones, This Place Rules, and Alex's War, among other projects, including various Infowars productions. According to the Associated Press, in a June hearing, Shroyer also pleaded guilty to entering the restricted U.S. Capitol area with the January 6 rioters, for which he received two months in prison.

While the media personality continued to be a part of Infowars for two years, he recently parted ways with the controversial organization. Following the recent developments, the 36-year-old also launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser. The far-right journalist is seeking financial help, as the description of his campaign reads:

“Owen plans to continue on with his daily show without interruption under any and all circumstances, but we need your help. Due to the abrupt change, we may need assistance with possible studio costs, hiring crew, and other expenses as things transition.”

As of this writing, the GiveSendGo campaign has raised more than $25,000 against a goal of $30K.

Owen Shroyer revealed a reason behind quitting Infowars during a recent stream on Rumble

Why I Am Leaving Infowars https://t.co/7vnXGwmSrs — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 1, 2025

The 36-year-old War Room host announced his departure and explained the circumstances behind it during his September 1 Rumble livestream. During the five-hour-long session, Owen claimed that Jones called him “too anti-Trump,” a “pessimist,” and “too negative.” Addressing his viewers, Shroyer revealed:

“About an hour ago, I got off the phone with Alex and that was it.”

Owen Shroyer claimed he owed the audience an explanation for quitting Infowars. He added:

“Just to be perfectly clear, this is not how I wanted it to be. […] I tried everything, so it wouldn’t go this way, but I’m left with no choice, but to come here tonight and make the announcement.”

Owen Shroyer highlighted how he walked off during the show on Thursday. He claimed that Alex Jones was disrupting the show. Owen added:

“He wanted me to cover something and he wanted me to get a guest on. I’m in the middle of the show while it’s going on, as you see so many times. And it didn’t just go well, I kind of just reached my point of no return and so, I just walked off the studio.”

Owen pointed out that it was upsetting for Alex Jones to convey that he had a family emergency, which was not the case. The former Infowars presenter mentioned walking off the show again and admitted that it’s not how he operates, but he felt “powerless” at the time.

Owen Shroyer claimed he intended to return this week, which he clarified to Alex Jones an hour before the Rumble stream. The journalist mentioned his call with the Infowars founder and asserted that he had shown his interest in continuing this week and ending on a positive note. Owen added:

“He [Jones] told me that he didn’t need me and good luck. And that was that.”

He asserted that he wanted to make the announcement on Infowars with Alex Jones, but his former colleague was not interested and asked him not to come this week. Owen formally announced:

“It’s done. I will not be on Infowars, I don’t know, if ever again. Won’t be hosting the War Room this week, and I don’t really know what else there is to say about that other than it’s not how I wanted it to be, but I was left with no choice.”

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Makes First Statement After Owen Shroyer Quits Infowars To Stage A Publicity Stunt For His New Show pic.twitter.com/W8HJ8ffzeQ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 2, 2025

After Owen’s stream ended, Alex Jones blasted his former colleague on air. In a clip posted on his X account, the Infowars founder accused Shroyer of being a liar, as he is heard saying:

“You stabbed your brother [and] this organization in the back and you're a f***ing liar.”

Jones directed more derogatory remarks while accusing Owen of lying about the phone call. He walks off the camera angrily, declaring that he won’t “take people stabbing me in the back anymore.”