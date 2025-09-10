Was Brenay Kennard arrested? Viral Akira Montague stalking claim explored

Brenay Kennard [L] was reportedly arrested following a cyberstalking complaint (Image via Facebook/Brenay Kennard)

Brenay Kennard has been involved in a lawsuit with her partner’s ex-wife, Akira Montague, for over a year.

Amid the ongoing Alienation of Affection case, reports of the social media star’s arrest emerged. Eula M Williams (@deedeescomment) posted about Kennard being detained in a cyberstalking case.

The Instagram user also shared a picture of the alleged arrest warrant that lists Brenay as the defendant and Akira Montague as the complainant.

Another TikTok, posted by @ryanlindsey2004, features a screenshot of the arrest record from the Durham District Courthouse.

Per the document, the court issued a warrant to detain Brenay Kennard on Friday, September 5. The arrest record also confirmed that the TikTok star was released on Tuesday, September 9.

According to Browning & Long PLLC, cyberstalking is considered a class 2 misdemeanor in North Carolina. The crime conviction can lead to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Per Browning & Long PLLC, the misdemeanor involves using electronic communications or email to threaten or harass someone.

Brenay Kennard will appear in court on September 24 in the Akira Montague cyberstalking case, the viral arrest warrant suggests

Based on the document shared by @deedeescomment, Kennard was charged with one misdemeanor count of cyberstalking her partner’s ex.

The offense date was listed as Thursday, September 4, while an arrest warrant was issued the following day.

The complainant alleges that the defendant posted certain messages via “Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram” on the date of the offense.

Furthermore, Montague asserted in her complaint that the messages were posted “for the purposes of causing mental and emotional stress to the victim.”

While the court issued a release order for Kennard, she is reportedly set to appear at the Durham County Courthouse on September 24.

Apart from the cyberstalking case, Akira and Brenay are also involved in a civil lawsuit on the charge of Alienation of Affection.

According to Trellis Law, Montague filed the lawsuit in May 2024, which still remains open. Per @deedeescomment, the defendant is seeking $1 million in damages.

According to North Carolina-based Charles R. Ullman & Associates:

“Alienation of affection claims are lawsuits in which a married person sues a third party who has interfered with the marriage and caused the married person to suffer the loss of affection of a spouse.”

Besides her ongoing legal troubles, Brenay Kennard received criticism from a section of her followers for a GoFundMe campaign last year.

A social media user, Roberta Johnston, accused the Instagram influencer of misguiding her followers and using the GoFundMe money on herself rather than the purpose for which it was raised.

Johnston filed a Change.org petition to encourage others to demand legal action against Brenay Kennard for not refunding the donations. Within a year, the petition has received 1,825 signatures.