How did Adrianah Lee react to Emiru's assault allegations against Mizkif?

Emiru, a high‑profile Twitch streamer, took a livestream on October 25, 2025, to publicly accuse fellow creator Mizkif of a cascade of misconduct. She alleged that Mizkif had subjected her to assault, psychological abuse, stalking, harassment, and even blackmail threats.

Emiru explained she'd stayed silent about these incidents for than a year. A recent assault by a fan at TwitchCon 2025 finally spurred her to break that silence. She said the new episode sharpened her safety concerns and compelled her to share the story.

When Emiru went public with her accusations, streamer Adrianah Lee, who had previously alleged that Mizkif and several others covered up a sexual‑assault incident involving CrazySlick, has now stepped forward to comment on what's being labeled the Emiru "nuke."

Adrianah Lee addresses Emiru nuke incident amid ongoing legal battle in viral X video

A video that has recently gone viral on X features Adrianah Lee talking on the phone regarding the Emiru nuke incident. In the recording, she discusses the issue within the framework of her legal battle, which is currently going on, implying that the situation resembles what she is suing for in a so-called smear campaign.

Adrianah Lee can be heard expressing the stress that she is already winning her lawsuit, yet she will consider how often people in the industry commit such a crime and get away with it. The video has already gained popularity on the internet, and the case has led to debates on the incident and her legal struggle in general. We can hear her saying:

"It's almost like this is what I'm suing him for... creating a smear campaign...I'm winning my lawsuit rn..u know how many times a man like that will get away with doing sh*t like that..in industry"

September 2022 saw Adrianah Lee level an assault charge against CrazySlick, contending that Mizkif and Maya Higa had urged her to downplay what transpired, according to Game Rant. Mizkif publicly expressed remorse, prompting OTK to sideline him on leave while an external investigation unfolded.

The probe unearthed no evidence of a cover‑up. Critics lambasted him for a lack of empathy, and he was later allowed back under a probationary arrangement. In a YouTube video, Mizkif maintained that a torrent of narratives had tarnished his reputation, pointing out that the court ultimately threw out every allegation.

