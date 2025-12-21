Is Bowen Yang leaving SNL? Exit reasons explored

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)

Bowen Yang has publicly addressed his decision to leave Saturday Night Live, confirming that he will exit the long-running late-night series after seven seasons. The 35-year-old actor shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on his time at Studio 8H and expressing deep appreciation for the people he worked with.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people. I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile,” a part of Yang's caption read. “I'm grateful for every minute of my time there. I learned about myself (bad with wigs). I learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). I learned that human error can be nothing but correct. I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”

Alongside members of the cast and crew, Yang also expressed special thanks to SNL creator Lorne Michaels for the opportunity, the high standards, and for fostering an environment where everyone genuinely cares about creating enjoyment for those in the room.

Friends and fans have showered their love on the post, with one Instagram user writing, “Thank you for the entertainment. You are loved!!! You will be missed.” “It won't be the same without you! Happy trails,” shared another. “A shooting star that will only shine brighter,” expressed a third.

Yang is set to make his final appearance during Saturday night’s Christmas episode, which will be hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, with Cher serving as the musical guest. His message emphasized how honored he feels to have been part of such a collaborative and passionate creative space.

Insiders reveal Bowen Yang long wanted to leave SNL

Thank you, Ariana Grande, Cher, and Aidy Bryant! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/05TWoxHvj8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 21, 2025

Bowen Yang’s sudden departure follows his joining Saturday Night Live in 2019 for season 45 and, while unexpected, it was described by insiders as ultimately his own decision. A source told The New York Post that although the move seemed abrupt, it was not entirely surprising, noting that few people truly understood what was happening behind the scenes.

According to multiple sources, Yang had been considering leaving SNL after season 50, but creator Lorne Michaels and NBC reportedly persuaded him to remain on the show. Insiders previously revealed that Yang had been telling friends it was time for him to move on and that he was even planning to spend time in Japan.

While colleagues encouraged him to take the summer to reflect on the decision, it appeared that his departure was inevitable and that the announcement was simply a matter of timing. Sources also claimed that Yang discussed his future with Michaels and that the network offered him a significant financial incentive to stay.

In recent months, Yang himself hinted at an eventual exit, telling People in April that SNL is a constantly evolving platform where new talent must be given space to grow. He acknowledged that this process would eventually require him to step away, though he said he was still uncertain about the exact timing or vision for his departure at the time.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of entertainment.

