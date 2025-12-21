“What does Nickelodeon do to these kids”: Tylor Chase video sparks concern as former child star appears unrecognizable amid homelessness

Tylor Chase went viral after appearing unrecognizable amid homelessness in a TikTok clip (Image via TikTok/@ricecrackerspov)

Former child actor Tylor Chase is trending on social media after a recent clip of him surfaced.

The ex-Nickelodeon star appears unrecognizable in a clip shared by TikToker @ricecrackerspov. The video starts with a person asking Chase whether he is a former Disney Channel actor. Tylor corrects them and states that he played a character on Nickelodeon’s Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. The individual continued:

“Oh yeah. You’re that kid on it, huh? Yeah, yeah, yeah. I remember you.”

The video concludes with information about Tylor Chase’s career as a child star, while also mentioning his current struggles with homelessness. The clip surfaced on X, with @dom_lucre resharing it. The famous internet personality wrote:

“Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role ‘Martin’ in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California.”

Lucre highlighted a question asked by many netizens:

“‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’”

Dom Lucre’s post also received numerous replies, with various users sharing concerns. Read on to learn what others tweeted after the former child star’s video went viral on X.

Netizens react as a clip shows Tylor Chase struggling with homelessness

The brief interaction with the Good Time Max actor was posted on the TikTok account, @ricecrackerspov. The video was shared by Dom Lucre, who expressed his concerns for Tylor Chase, while also highlighting the state of many child actors. The tweet received a plethora of replies, with various users agreeing with Lucre’s remarks.

“Wild how the industry chews up child stars and spits them out,” a user wrote.

“Someone help him , he needs both emotional and monetary help,” another user stated.

“Things like this absolutely break my heart. I pray he finds his way,” one user added.

“Very sad. So many of these child actors end up broken and addicted. What happened to them?,” another one shared their concern.

Another Tylor Chase video had gone viral in September, when another TikToker recognized him living on the streets in Riverside, California. TikToker Citlalli Wilson (@lethallalli) interacted with the former child star and later created a GoFundMe to help him. She mentioned in a post at the time:

“I showed him the post I made for him he said that’s awesome!!! He said he’ll appreciate any help so I’ll be posting a Gofundme for him shortly!!!”

The fundraiser raised over $1,200, but Wilson paused it after receiving texts from Tylor Chase’s mother. According to a screenshot posted by @lethallalli, the ex-child star’s mother wrote:

“Tyler needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

Citlalli Wilson agreed to stop the GoFundMe donations and handed over the raised money to Chase’s mother. She also shot another clip, gifting Chase footwear and clothing. She penned an Instagram post:

“As some of you may know I went viral on TikTok for posting 'Tylor Chase' my post got millions of views and people asked I make a Gofundme to help him out. So I did. Today me and @12345biglee spent all day giving him a refresh. It’s such a blessing for God to use me as a vessel to help bless someone 🙏.”

Wilson and her friend presented Chase with new outfits and washed his hair.