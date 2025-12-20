Tekashi 6ix9ine home invasion: One suspect arrested, investigation ongoing

Tekashi 6ix9ine is seen during the second half of a game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The recent home invasion at rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s house has seen progress, as police arrested a suspect. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that they took 19-year-old Pedro Rodriguez into custody. He now faces several charges.

These include armed home invasion robbery involving a gun, false imprisonment, grand theft, and having marijuana with plans to sell or deliver it.

🚨🇺🇸 TEKASHI 6IX9INE’S MOM HELD HOSTAGE IN ARMED HOME INVASION



Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home turned into a crime scene Sunday night when four masked gunmen stormed the property, held his 60-year-old mother against her will, and ransacked the house looking for cash and car keys.… pic.twitter.com/48wTjifuz8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 19, 2025

Police mentioned that Rodriguez is likely just one of the people involved in the crime. Detectives are still working to find and arrest other suspects tied to last month’s robbery at the rapper’s Florida home.

The law enforcers examined video evidence of the four armed individuals who forced their way into the property via the garage. In this incident, the mother of Tekashi 6ix9 had to remain at home as the intruders went around the house in search of valuable assets.

She is heard pleading in the video as one of the suspects is on guard and the rest search the house.

Police had earlier mentioned that the breakers were in pursuit of money and car keys before fleeing in a getaway vehicle before the police arrived. No other arrests have been conducted so far.

Daniel Hernandez appears with Jake Paul at Miami boxing event amid legal issues

Rapper Daniel Hernandez has remained in the public eye amid the ongoing investigation. He was spotted in Miami, Florida, with YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul as he entered a big boxing event.

People were drawn by his arrival due to the legal problems of Hernandez, as he will be returning to prison in early January after violating his probation.

Jake Paul went up against the former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in a match that attracted audiences across the world through a Netflix broadcast.

Joshua won the fight when he knocked Paul to the ground numerous times and terminated the fight during the 6th round. Joshua then commended the resolve of Paul by saying,

"Jake Paul has done really well tonight. I want to give him his props, he got up, time and time again," he said about his opponent. Anthony added, "It wasn't the best performance," explaining, "It took a bit longer than expected. But the right hand finally found the destination."

The investigation into Tekashi 6ix9ine's home invasion is still ongoing, and authorities have not shared more information about possible suspects or stolen items.

They stated that the case is still under active review, and more updates are likely as they continue looking into it.