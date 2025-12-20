What is the "Drake curse" and did it hit Jake Paul? Rapper's $200K bet falls flat in Netflix fight

TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Drake might be one of the most successful rappers in history, but he has earned himself a reputation for inspiring losses in the sports industry. The 39-year-old rapper is widely regarded as having the "Drake Curse," a belief that whoever he bets on loses the game.

In recent months, Drake lost a bet placed on Jake Paul beating Tommy Fury. He recorded other losses when he bet on Mike Tyson beating Jake Paul and Nate Diaz beating Jake Paul.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Friday, December 19 match between Anthony Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, the Canadian rapper reportedly placed a $200k bet that Jake would defeat Anthony.

The reverse turned out to be the case as Anthony knocked Jake out in the sixth round of the match.

Drake would have earned a mouth-watering $1.64 million if his predictions had been correct. While fans and Netizens have joked about the "Drake Curse" and his history of seemingly costing athletes their victories, the rapper seems undeterred and ready to place future bets.

More details on Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul's match

The match held at the Kaseya Center in Miami was live-streamed on Netflix and saw Anthony Joshua knock Paul down four times and deliver a knockout blow in the sixth round. Paul had predicted before the match that he would defeat Joshua, the former heavyweight champion, but instead, he got knocked down for the first time in his career.

Joshua said during an in-ring interview after the eventful match that his plan from the outset was to get Paul and pin him down:

"The end goal was to get Jake Paul, pin him down and hurt him…It took a little bit longer than expected. But the right hand finally found its destination.”

After going down for the fourth time in the sixth round, Paul failed to reach his feet before the referee counted to ten. He revealed during his in-ring interview that his jaw was broken:

"I think my jaw is broke by the way,'' Paul said to Ariel Helwani. "It's definitely broke.'' He added, "Anthony’s a great fighter, and I got my ass beat. But that’s what this sport is about.’’

Anthony Joshua praised Jake Paul for putting up a good fight:

"He got up, time and time again. It was difficult in there for him. But he kept on trying to find a way. It takes a real man to do that.’’

