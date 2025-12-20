Type keyword(s) to search

Will shopping brands like Zara and H&M be open on Christmas Day? Everything we know so far

Most major retailers, including Zara, H&M, and Macy’s, will be closed on Christmas Day 2025, with a clear list of stores that are open and closed on Dec. 25
posted by Gomala Devi
Saturday 12/20/2025 at 6:03AM EST
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: The H&M logo is seen at a store in Herald Square on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

    Most Zara stores won’t be open on Christmas Day in December 2025. The same goes for H&M, as their stores will also stay closed on Christmas. Macy’s locations will not be operating either. Many Old Navy stores, the ones in malls, will also remain shut for the day. TJ Maxx and Marshalls will close all their locations in the United States on Christmas. A lot of major retailers won’t be open during the holiday. Many of these stores do stay open on Christmas Eve, though, so it’s a good idea to shop ahead of time before the celebrations start.

    Stores closed on Christmas Day

    Here is a short list of shops that will be closed on Christmas Day. 

    Aldi
    BJ’s
    Costco
    Dollar General
    Dollar Tree
    Family Dollar
    Food Lion
    H-E-B
    Home Depot
    IKEA
    Jewel-Osco
    Kohl’s
    Kroger stores
    Lowe’s
    Publix
    Ralphs
    Randalls
    Sam’s Club
    Save A Lot
    Shaw’s
    ShopRite
    Sprouts Farmers Market
    Stop & Shop
    Target
    Trader Joe’s
    Tom Thumb
    Walmart
    Wegmans
    Winn-Dixie
    Whole Foods

    Retailers open on Christmas Day

    Take a look at the list of stores that are open on December 25, 2025.

    ACME
    Albertsons
    Giant
    Safeway
    Vons
    7-Eleven
    Circle K
    Cumberland Farms
    Sheetz
    Speedway
    Wawa
    Weigel’s

