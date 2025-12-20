Will shopping brands like Zara and H&M be open on Christmas Day? Everything we know so far

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: The H&M logo is seen at a store in Herald Square on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Most Zara stores won’t be open on Christmas Day in December 2025. The same goes for H&M, as their stores will also stay closed on Christmas. Macy’s locations will not be operating either. Many Old Navy stores, the ones in malls, will also remain shut for the day. TJ Maxx and Marshalls will close all their locations in the United States on Christmas. A lot of major retailers won’t be open during the holiday. Many of these stores do stay open on Christmas Eve, though, so it’s a good idea to shop ahead of time before the celebrations start.

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Here is a short list of shops that will be closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi

BJ’s

Costco

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Food Lion

H-E-B

Home Depot

IKEA

Jewel-Osco

Kohl’s

Kroger stores

Lowe’s

Publix

Ralphs

Randalls

Sam’s Club

Save A Lot

Shaw’s

ShopRite

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe’s

Tom Thumb

Walmart

Wegmans

Winn-Dixie

Whole Foods

Retailers open on Christmas Day

Take a look at the list of stores that are open on December 25, 2025.

ACME

Albertsons

Giant

Safeway

Vons

7-Eleven

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

Sheetz

Speedway

Wawa

Weigel’s