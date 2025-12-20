Will shopping brands like Zara and H&M be open on Christmas Day? Everything we know so far

Most Zara stores won’t be open on Christmas Day in December 2025. The same goes for H&M, as their stores will also stay closed on Christmas. Macy’s locations will not be operating either. Many Old Navy stores, the ones in malls, will also remain shut for the day. TJ Maxx and Marshalls will close all their locations in the United States on Christmas. A lot of major retailers won’t be open during the holiday. Many of these stores do stay open on Christmas Eve, though, so it’s a good idea to shop ahead of time before the celebrations start.
Aldi
BJ’s
Costco
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Food Lion
H-E-B
Home Depot
IKEA
Jewel-Osco
Kohl’s
Kroger stores
Lowe’s
Publix
Ralphs
Randalls
Sam’s Club
Save A Lot
Shaw’s
ShopRite
Sprouts Farmers Market
Stop & Shop
Target
Trader Joe’s
Tom Thumb
Walmart
Wegmans
Winn-Dixie
Whole Foods
Take a look at the list of stores that are open on December 25, 2025.
ACME
Albertsons
Giant
Safeway
Vons
7-Eleven
Circle K
Cumberland Farms
Sheetz
Speedway
Wawa
Weigel’s
