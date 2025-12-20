Type keyword(s) to search

What are the lyrics to EsDeeKid and Timothee Chalamet’s ‘4 Raws’? Details explored as actor-turned-rapper gives shoutout to Kylie Jenner

EsDeeKid’s ‘4 Raws’ features Timothée Chalamet’s verse referencing Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status, fueling alter-ego rumors ahead of his A24 film Marty Supreme
posted by Gomala Devi
Saturday 12/20/2025 at 1:44AM EST
  • Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
    EsDeeKid’s track ‘4 Raws’ has drawn widespread attention following the appearance of Timothée Chalamet on a verse, intensifying speculation around the rapper’s identity and highlighting a direct reference to Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status.

    The song opens with EsDeeKid delivering the hook, setting the tone of the track:

    I'm four man deep in this German
    And I'm whippin' it 'round the suburban
    Plod are on chase, gotta make the excursion
    So I manage this shit like I'm Jürgen
    Went from Henny to sippin' on Bourbon
    I've switched to a different person
    Cut to the chase, now they call me the surgeon
    All over the net, I'm a burden

    The post-chorus continues with imagery and repeated motifs that run throughout the song:

    I'm a warlord, kilos under the floorboards
    Rammin' the whip through the store door
    EsDeeKid, I'm from Mordor
    I'm puttin' me name on the scoreboard
    Pull up, I've gotten me sword drawn
    I'm rotten, I'm sick when I pour fours
    Every time I smoke, I light four raws (Okay)

    In the first verse, EsDeeKid references luxury and status while maintaining the track’s gritty tone:

    I pull up in that Lamborghini just so you can see me
    All these people wanna get dropped on
    All these people, they wanna be me
    Me leather jacket's from East Asia
    I'm smokin' up on these beast flavours
    Got little kiddas and bigger hitters that'll bang you up for a wee favour

    The chorus then repeats:

    I'm four man deep in this German
    And I'm whippin' it 'round the suburban (Okay)
    Plod are on chase, gotta make the excursion
    So I manage this shit like I'm Jürgen (Okay)
    Went from Henny to sippin' on Bourbon
    I've switched to a different person
    Cut to the chase, now they call me the surgeon
    All over the net, I'm a burden

    The second verse references EsDeeKid’s upbringing and progression:

    I'm a scumbag, I was raised in Liverpool slums, lad (Okay)
    I was broke, no joke, but I spun back
    Now I sip this rum and I fund packs (Okay)
    I'm a dirty dog, I'm a young rat
    Year 10 I was out, had to run cash (Okay)
    PayPal, flip quids for the a dumb tax
    Catfish as a bitch for the dumb stack
    I kept learning, kept lurkin'
    Kept whippin' 'round and workin'
    Me pockets filled with twenty buds and GBP, that's Sterling
    I'm rolling round in spenny cars
    Got heavy gas that I'm burnin'
    I'm a rockstar with these rocks, lad
    I could never beat these urges (Okay)

    The chorus and post-chorus repeat once more, reinforcing the track’s core themes.

    Chalamet appears later in the song under the name Marty Supreme, directly referencing Jenner in his verse:

    "Girl got a billion, what the f---? with a wonderful feeling
    head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017,
    I'm living a dream getting the cream,
    I'm living on, I'm doing my thing,
    Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme."

     

    Kylie Jenner billionaire status referenced as Chalamet EsDeeKid rumors grow

    Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and later sold a majority stake in the company, which valued the brand at nearly $1.2 billion. Chalamet and Jenner were first linked publicly in 2023.

    Speculation that Chalamet was secretly EsDeeKid began circulating in early 2025, driven by similarities in their eyes, fashion overlaps, and shared interest in rap music.

    Chalamet further fueled discussion by attending a London show hosted by Fakemink, who features on EsDeeKid’s track “LV Sandals.”

    When asked directly about the rumors on Heart Breakfast on Dec. 11, Chalamet said,

    “I got no comment on that.” As the hosts pressed further, he added, “Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

    The collaboration arrives shortly before Chalamet’s upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, which is set for theatrical release on Dec. 25.

