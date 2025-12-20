What are the lyrics to EsDeeKid and Timothee Chalamet’s ‘4 Raws’? Details explored as actor-turned-rapper gives shoutout to Kylie Jenner

EsDeeKid’s track ‘4 Raws’ has drawn widespread attention following the appearance of Timothée Chalamet on a verse, intensifying speculation around the rapper’s identity and highlighting a direct reference to Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status.
The song opens with EsDeeKid delivering the hook, setting the tone of the track:
I'm four man deep in this German
And I'm whippin' it 'round the suburban
Plod are on chase, gotta make the excursion
So I manage this shit like I'm Jürgen
Went from Henny to sippin' on Bourbon
I've switched to a different person
Cut to the chase, now they call me the surgeon
All over the net, I'm a burden
The post-chorus continues with imagery and repeated motifs that run throughout the song:
I'm a warlord, kilos under the floorboards
Rammin' the whip through the store door
EsDeeKid, I'm from Mordor
I'm puttin' me name on the scoreboard
Pull up, I've gotten me sword drawn
I'm rotten, I'm sick when I pour fours
Every time I smoke, I light four raws (Okay)
In the first verse, EsDeeKid references luxury and status while maintaining the track’s gritty tone:
I pull up in that Lamborghini just so you can see me
All these people wanna get dropped on
All these people, they wanna be me
Me leather jacket's from East Asia
I'm smokin' up on these beast flavours
Got little kiddas and bigger hitters that'll bang you up for a wee favour
The chorus then repeats:
I'm four man deep in this German
And I'm whippin' it 'round the suburban (Okay)
Plod are on chase, gotta make the excursion
So I manage this shit like I'm Jürgen (Okay)
Went from Henny to sippin' on Bourbon
I've switched to a different person
Cut to the chase, now they call me the surgeon
All over the net, I'm a burden
The second verse references EsDeeKid’s upbringing and progression:
I'm a scumbag, I was raised in Liverpool slums, lad (Okay)
I was broke, no joke, but I spun back
Now I sip this rum and I fund packs (Okay)
I'm a dirty dog, I'm a young rat
Year 10 I was out, had to run cash (Okay)
PayPal, flip quids for the a dumb tax
Catfish as a bitch for the dumb stack
I kept learning, kept lurkin'
Kept whippin' 'round and workin'
Me pockets filled with twenty buds and GBP, that's Sterling
I'm rolling round in spenny cars
Got heavy gas that I'm burnin'
I'm a rockstar with these rocks, lad
I could never beat these urges (Okay)
The chorus and post-chorus repeat once more, reinforcing the track’s core themes.
Chalamet appears later in the song under the name Marty Supreme, directly referencing Jenner in his verse:
"Girl got a billion, what the f---? with a wonderful feeling
head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017,
I'm living a dream getting the cream,
I'm living on, I'm doing my thing,
Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme."
Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and later sold a majority stake in the company, which valued the brand at nearly $1.2 billion. Chalamet and Jenner were first linked publicly in 2023.
Speculation that Chalamet was secretly EsDeeKid began circulating in early 2025, driven by similarities in their eyes, fashion overlaps, and shared interest in rap music.
Chalamet further fueled discussion by attending a London show hosted by Fakemink, who features on EsDeeKid’s track “LV Sandals.”
When asked directly about the rumors on Heart Breakfast on Dec. 11, Chalamet said,
“I got no comment on that.” As the hosts pressed further, he added, “Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”
The collaboration arrives shortly before Chalamet’s upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, which is set for theatrical release on Dec. 25.
