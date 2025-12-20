What are the lyrics to EsDeeKid and Timothee Chalamet’s ‘4 Raws’? Details explored as actor-turned-rapper gives shoutout to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

EsDeeKid’s track ‘4 Raws’ has drawn widespread attention following the appearance of Timothée Chalamet on a verse, intensifying speculation around the rapper’s identity and highlighting a direct reference to Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status.

The song opens with EsDeeKid delivering the hook, setting the tone of the track:

I'm four man deep in this German

And I'm whippin' it 'round the suburban

Plod are on chase, gotta make the excursion

So I manage this shit like I'm Jürgen

Went from Henny to sippin' on Bourbon

I've switched to a different person

Cut to the chase, now they call me the surgeon

All over the net, I'm a burden

The post-chorus continues with imagery and repeated motifs that run throughout the song:

I'm a warlord, kilos under the floorboards

Rammin' the whip through the store door

EsDeeKid, I'm from Mordor

I'm puttin' me name on the scoreboard

Pull up, I've gotten me sword drawn

I'm rotten, I'm sick when I pour fours

Every time I smoke, I light four raws (Okay)

In the first verse, EsDeeKid references luxury and status while maintaining the track’s gritty tone:

I pull up in that Lamborghini just so you can see me

All these people wanna get dropped on

All these people, they wanna be me

Me leather jacket's from East Asia

I'm smokin' up on these beast flavours

Got little kiddas and bigger hitters that'll bang you up for a wee favour

The chorus then repeats:

I'm four man deep in this German

And I'm whippin' it 'round the suburban (Okay)

Plod are on chase, gotta make the excursion

So I manage this shit like I'm Jürgen (Okay)

Went from Henny to sippin' on Bourbon

I've switched to a different person

Cut to the chase, now they call me the surgeon

All over the net, I'm a burden

The second verse references EsDeeKid’s upbringing and progression:

I'm a scumbag, I was raised in Liverpool slums, lad (Okay)

I was broke, no joke, but I spun back

Now I sip this rum and I fund packs (Okay)

I'm a dirty dog, I'm a young rat

Year 10 I was out, had to run cash (Okay)

PayPal, flip quids for the a dumb tax

Catfish as a bitch for the dumb stack

I kept learning, kept lurkin'

Kept whippin' 'round and workin'

Me pockets filled with twenty buds and GBP, that's Sterling

I'm rolling round in spenny cars

Got heavy gas that I'm burnin'

I'm a rockstar with these rocks, lad

I could never beat these urges (Okay)

The chorus and post-chorus repeat once more, reinforcing the track’s core themes.

Chalamet appears later in the song under the name Marty Supreme, directly referencing Jenner in his verse:

"Girl got a billion, what the f---? with a wonderful feeling

head to the ceiling, hit to the, since 2017,

I'm living a dream getting the cream,

I'm living on, I'm doing my thing,

Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme."

kylie must’ve accidentally called you travis one night cause this wiggafication is crazyyyyy https://t.co/5MY6pJsRgk — ✭ valarie ✭ I know dada (@westsidemanii) December 19, 2025

Kylie Jenner billionaire status referenced as Chalamet EsDeeKid rumors grow

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and later sold a majority stake in the company, which valued the brand at nearly $1.2 billion. Chalamet and Jenner were first linked publicly in 2023.

Speculation that Chalamet was secretly EsDeeKid began circulating in early 2025, driven by similarities in their eyes, fashion overlaps, and shared interest in rap music.

Chalamet further fueled discussion by attending a London show hosted by Fakemink, who features on EsDeeKid’s track “LV Sandals.”

When asked directly about the rumors on Heart Breakfast on Dec. 11, Chalamet said,

“I got no comment on that.” As the hosts pressed further, he added, “Two words: All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

The collaboration arrives shortly before Chalamet’s upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, which is set for theatrical release on Dec. 25.