Would Best Buy be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Best Buy stores will not be open on Christmas Day 2025. While the retailer hasn't released any news to this effect, it's become practice for its various locations to be under lock and key on the religious and cultural holiday. It is a consistent policy for Best Buy to give employees the time to bond and celebrate with family and loved ones.

While Best Buy’s physical locations are closed on Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers can still access its online store via the Best Buy app or Bestbuy.com and chat support.

Several Best Buy stores are opening for extended periods this holiday season. It is important to note that hours vary according to specific locations.

Check out the retailer’s store web page for more information on the location closest to you.

Best Buy has an extended holiday return and exchange policy

Purchases made between Halloween 2025 and New Year’s Eve have an extended return period through January 26, 2026.

This excludes items purchased through third-party contracts, including cell phones, cellular wearables, cellular tablets and mobile hotspots.

AppleCare+ plans and holiday products, including artificial trees, decorations and lights, are also excluded.

Non-returnable products, restocking fees, and terms and conditions of the Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise apply.

Best Buy offers several pickup options this Holiday season. The curbside pickup option is available at most of itsstores.

This option ensures that when a customer places an order online, they select the nearest participating store, park at a designated pickup area and have the team deliver to the vehicle.

Best Buy also has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee in effect this season, which promises that if prices go lower this holiday season, they'll match it.

Customers have been advised on the Best Buy website to schedule installations for electrical products purchased this holiday season.

